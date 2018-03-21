Playtech BGT Sports unveils retail cash-out improvements

PRESS RELEASES

21st February 2018, London – Playtech BGT Sports (PBS) has introduced several significant improvements to its unique retail cash-out tool.

Shop customers will now experience cash-out for a longer period, across more events and with improved margins on PBS’ proprietary self-service betting terminals (SSBTs).

The cash-out option will stay open for longer on matches with strong favourites, increasing the availability of the tool in multiple bets. Previously, players had to wait until traders had settled results, but the favourites price will now be factored in while the match is live, even if it’s not available as a selection.

Suspension times in-play have been reduced, significantly lengthening the time available for customers to both place and cash-out bets, driving stake turnover and operator revenue.

Tennis matches no longer suspend while players change ends and football matches go live much sooner after the occurrence of a match-changing event like a goal or penalty.

A further improvement will see margins now more consistent across market type and length of price. Overrounds are now shared equally across selections, allowing for more competitive pricing and a better user experience for bettors.

It’s expected the upgrades to the PBS cash-out tool will further enhance retail customers betting experience, while bringing the high street shop in-line with its online counterparts.

John Pettit, Managing Director for UK, Ireland, Asia, and Australia at Playtech BGT Sports, said: “We believe the retail space can, and should, offer the same experience as digital, and improving our cash-out feature is one way of doing so.

“With lower suspension times, consistent margins and more events available with the cash-out option at any one time, customers will enjoy the flexibility and choice of bet offering that they deserve.”

Improvements to its cash-out service follow the recent announcement of the PBS MatchAcca tool, which allows customers to create their own single match multipliers based on related contingencies, a first for the retail sector.

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier with more than 140 licensees globally, including many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech BGT Sports (“PBS”) is Playtech’s sports betting division, headquartered in Nicosia with more than 600 employees across 6 different business centres. PBS is the provider of the market leading Self Service Betting Terminals product with over 26,000 terminals supplied to retail operators in the UK and internationally as well as digital sports betting platforms and user interfaces to many major online licensees.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

