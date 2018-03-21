Asean Gaming Summit 2018 day 1 highlights

Asean Gaming Summit is back and Calvinayre’s Stephanie Tower brings us the highlights of day 1 at the Conrad Manila, Philippines.
Loading the player...
Asean Gaming Summit is back and Calvinayre’s Stephanie Tower brings us the highlights of day 1 at the Conrad Manila, Philippines.
views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CalvinAyre.com
Related Posts
POGOs to lift Philippine 2018 GGR to $3.57B
13 hours ago
Okada Manila could soon have a new VIP club
22 hours ago