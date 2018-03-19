Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series to host inaugural event in Singapore on 31 March

PRESS RELEASES

19 March 2018 – Singapore: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced the inaugural event of Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series, which will be held in Singapore on 31 March. The live spectacle features prospects signed on during the show who will compete in professional bouts to earn a contract with ONE Championship exceeding US $100,000+ based on performance.

Rich Franklin, Vice President of ONE Championship and CEO of ONE Warrior Series, stated: “It is my honor to announce the first ONE Warrior Series event to be held in Singapore. We’ve visited many great Asian nations over the past few months and now have a solid group of competitors ready to earn their time in the spotlight. Asia is the hotbed of the industry’s top martial arts prospects. I have enjoyed taking in all that Asia has to offer, while discovering some of the most promising young talent on this side of the world. ONE Championship and ONE Warrior Series will continue to search for the region’s best martial artists and give them a platform to showcase their skills to the world.”

Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series is a new travel series talent search which runs in 30-minute episodes. The show aims to discover new martial arts talent across Asia, providing promising young athletes with the platform to unleash their martial arts greatness. Franklin, who serves as the show’s host, travels across the Asian continent with co-host Jonathan Fong, searching for talent, experiencing local cultures and testing their boundaries.

The screening and tryouts process consists of pad sessions, grappling demonstrations, conditioning exams, and an interview process, among others. Once selected, athletes will compete in professional bouts with a chance at earning a contract with ONE Championship exceeding US $100,000+ based on performance. The episodes of Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series are available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/OneFCMMA

