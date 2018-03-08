Unibet players look to make €1m in 1 yr; Queens rule in gender equality twist

POKER

Unibet is backing two of their ambassadors (and one of their buddies) to make a €1m in 1-year playing poker and then trading the profits through cryptocurrency, and Queens rule in a new format to celebrate International Woman’s Day.

You have to wonder if Espen Uhlen Jorstad, Rauno Tahvonen and Rauno Kiviloo have been partaking in too much wacky-baccy?

In the same week that the occupants of the Kanepi municipality in south-east Estonia voted overwhelmingly to have the Cannabis plant sign as their new flag and coat of arms, the trio come up with a creative idea.

The Tallinn based trio intend on creating one of the most exciting vlog experiments of the year. Backed by their equally innovative sponsor, Unibet, the three amigos, plan to film a fly on the wall documentary as they try to make €1m in 1-year playing online and live poker, and then trading profits via cryptocurrency routes.

The first episode kicks off on Friday 9 March.

You can follow the trailer here:

The team will release new episodes every Wednesday and Friday, here.

Let’s hope they are more successful than the 2014 made for TV show Two Months, Two Million, where Dani “Ansky” Stern, Jay “KRANTZ” Rosenkrantz, Brian “flawless_victory” Roberts, and Emil ‘whitelime’ Patel attempted to – well you can do the math. The quartet broadcast ten episodes on G4TV, but the show died after they only managed to win $676,700.

Queens Rule at Unibet

In another pretty cool Unibet laced idea, the team are doing something special for International Woman’s Day.

The online poker room has teamed up with 16 female illustrators to design a deck of cards for a new format of poker where the queen outranks the king.

The #QUEENRULES campaign, which focuses on gender equality and unconscious gender bias in poker, consists of a series of live events ran in conjunction with Unibet casino partners on Thursday 8 March.

Here are the stops:

The Vic in London 7 pm start, £100+£12 unlimited re-entry

Aspers Casino Westfield Stratford 3 pm start, £40+£10 2 x re-entry

Casino Malta 8 pm start, €80+€10 single re-entry

Sunborn Casino Gibraltar 7 pm start, €25+€5 single re-entry

Olympic Park Casino, Tallinn 8 pm start no buy-in but 3 x €10 rebuy anytime during 60-minutes

All fees and donations go to the HeForShe movement, created to invite people from around the world to stand united as a bold, visible force for gender equality.

Back to those brand spanking new decks. If you fancy getting your hands on one, then keep an eye out on Unibet social media channels as I believe they are going to give a few away.

