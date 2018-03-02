Record number of speakers gathers in London for Betting on Football

CONFERENCES

Betting on Football, the largest sports betting industry event of the year, has gathered a record number of speakers to deliver a global perspective on the football betting market at Stamford Bridge in London from March 20 to 23.

Expect 200 leading industry speakers to sit down in 40 key sessions and round table discussions that will cover leadership, country market profiles, marketing and media, as well as trading and operations during the first two days of the conference.

The lineup of speakers includes the likes of Snaitech CEO Fabio Schiavolin, Danske Spil CEO Niels Erik Folmann, Mr Green CEO Jesper Kärrbrink, Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith, Veikkaus Senior Vice President Jari Vahanen, Better Collective CEO Jesper Soegaard, OPTIMA CEO Jacob Lopez Curciel, Microgame CEO Marco Castaldo, BetVictor Director of Sportsbook & VIP Matt Scarrott, and special keynote speaker Ruud Gullit, formerly both player and manager at Chelsea FC.

Over 1,500 senior executives attending the conference will be provided with an extensive update on football betting markets across the globe, including an assessment of the Spanish market and an increasingly digitalized environment in Africa.

This year’s conference will also assess the future of traditional customer bonusing, how to engage customers in a live environment, the scale of the DFS opportunity, how to prevail in the ‘Facebook and Twitter battlegrounds’, the ongoing battle with match-fixing, how to keep acquired players engaged for the new season and the hidden benefits of sponsorship.

Aside from conference tracks, Betting on Football organizers have also allotted an exhibition area where 50 exhibitors will present their state-of-the-art products to the attendees, as well as meeting rooms where everyone may be able to network.

Organizers will also treat the delegates to parties at Namco Funscape, which is located right next to the London Eye, on London’s South Bank, and Roman Abramovich’s extravagant personal nightclub, Under the Bridge.

“SBC was founded on networking parties, so we take extra care in making sure that people can make valuable connections. The two London parties and busy exhibition space are perfect for those looking to utilise the 1-on-1 access to senior executives from operators, affiliates, football clubs and key suppliers across Europe and beyond,” SBC Managing Director Andrew McCarron said.

For more information about the conference, go to www.sbcevents.com/betting-on-football-2018. For inquiries on sponsorship and exhibition opportunities please contact sales@sbcnews.co.uk.

Comments