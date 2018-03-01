Betting on Football 2018 tackles upcoming FIFA World Cup

CONFERENCES

International football and betting trade conference Betting on Football 2018 is now on its fifth year, and what better way to celebrate its milestone than talk about the upcoming World Cup 2018?

Over 190 of the leading industry movers and shakers are expected to speak at the three-day trade conference taking place at Stamford Bridge starting March 20.

With only three months before the World Cup kickoff, Betting on Football 2018 will discuss everything operators need to know about the biggest sporting event in the world, covering key topics such as engaging customers in a live environment, standing out in the social media battleground and preparing for ‘Life beyond the bonus.’

Jake Marsh, head of integrity at Inform, and Eric Konings, sports betting integrity officer at Kindred Group, will examine global trends in irregular football betting patterns and how bookmakers are working with the league to keep out the match fixers.

SBC Events has also allotted a session that will provide stakeholders in football integrity with insights derived from innovative techniques using inside-the-market expertise and data analytics.

Leaders in the sports betting industry will also share some of their strategies to keep the punters interested in this year’s FIFA World Cup, especially when the crowd’s favorite teams failed to qualify in the tournament.

Betting on Football 2018 will also demonstrate its international appeal by delivering updates around the biggest sports betting jurisdictions.

OPTIMA CEO Jacob Lopez will get the ball rolling with a presentation on the new window of licensing opportunity in Spain, just a few months after Spanish regulatory body Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego (DGOJ) reopened the application process for the third time since 2011.

There will be sessions allotted for updates on New Jersey’s petition to lift the federal sports betting ban across the U.S. and the changing laws in Africa.

For more information about the conference, go to www.sbcevents.com/betting-on-football-2018. For inquiries on sponsorship and exhibition opportunities please contact sales@sbcnews.co.uk.

Comments