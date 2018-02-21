Live tournament round-up: Wins for Andries; Englert and Reilly

POKER

A round-up of three events from the World Series of Poker Circuit, Heartland Poker Tour and the Venetian Cardroom in Las Vegas with most of the money heading into the bank accounts of Kammar Andries, Mike Englert and Timothy Reilly.

Sleep on it.

And that’s what Kammar Andries did after poker delved into a draw full of knives and gave him a few nicks.

The 40-year-old physical therapist took the week off work to make a ‘legit shot’ at winning a World Series of Poker Circuit (WSOPC) gold ring at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

The week started off fine for Andries, finishing 4/136 in a $580 No-Limit Hold’em (NLHE) preliminary event, 11/148 in a $580 NLHE Six-Max event, and 4/538 in the $365 NLHE Monster Stack.

Using confidence as a pitchfork to drive the bad beats away, Andries took his winnings and entered a private Pot-Limit Omaha (PLO) cash game. It’s a tale that has no happy ending. Lightning emerged from blackened heavens. Andries was done.

The Guyana immigrant jumped into his car and began the long drive home. Somewhere along the way, inspiration gave him a right hook. He decided to sleep it off, woke up at 7 am, turned around and drove right back to the casino.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Andries defeated 827 entrants to win the $1,675 Main Event and $241,898 prize pool after overcoming a stellar final table that included a three-handed battle with World Poker Tour (WPT) Champions Club members Brian Altman and Mike Linster.

To put the success of Andries’ festival success into context, he broke his personal best for live cashes three times at Coconut Creek. He will also be a guest of the WSOP at the Global Casino Championship when the WSOPC season ends.

Here are the final table results:

Final Table Results

1. Kammar Andries – $241,898

2. Mike Linster – $149,480

3. Brian Altman – $110,107

4. Jason Hill – $82,171

5. LaVann Williams – $62,124

6. Dafney Adisson – $47,573

7. Michael Foley – $36,892

8. Kevin Schaffel – $28,966

9. David Gunas – $23,024

10. Dominique Mosley – $18,521

Mike Englert Wins the HPT Main Event in Black Hawk

After finishing 3/606 in this event back in July, Michael Englert thought he would come back and have another shot. If there were any scars left after that July jaunt, I suspect they’re healed after Englert got the job done at the second time of asking.

The $1,100 Heartland Poker Tour (HPT) Main Event at the Golden Gates Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado attracted 607 entrants and created an $892,290 prize pool.

Englert was the Day 1A chip leader and never ventured far from the top of the chip counts, cruising to the final table. And what a final table it was. Former HPT Champ, Nick Pupillo was in the mix despite being down to less than a big blind on Day 1. Multiple WSOPC ring winner Will Berry had a seat, as did the WSOP bracelet winner and RunItOnce coach, John Beauprez.

But it was the man who finished 35th in last summer’s WSOP Main Event who gave Englert the most trouble. In fact, Matt Bond was the man in charge from five-handed down and took a 2:1 chip lead into the final against Englert.

But Englert turned it around, and Bond had to settle for second place; the same spot he finished when he came so close to winning a WSOPC Main Event in 2016.

Final Table Results

1. Mike Englert – $200,762.

2. Matt Bond – $124,028

3. John Beauprez- $81,288

4. Steve Klaus – $56,482

5. Will Berry – $41,045

6. Nick Pupillo – $31,855

7. Michael Hinde – $26,769

8. Chris Denz – $22,307

9. Jacob Phillips – $17,846

Tim Reilly Wins MSPT Venetian Event

The Reilly’s have been having a successful spell of late. In January, Mrs Reilly (Nesrine) made the final table of the WPTDeepStacks Main Event at the Lucky Hearts Poker Open, finishing eighth, before ending up fourth in the WPT Main Event proper at the same venue. $182,249, yes, please.

Mr Reilly (Tim) is in equally fine form. The man who finished fourth in the WSOP Marathon in the summer for $224,316, has now won two Venetian events in the space of three months.

Reilly beat 1,115 entrants to take the $59,500 first prize in a $400 buy-in Monster Stack event just after Christmas. A few days ago, he beat 476 more, including WSOP bracelet winner Anthony Spinella, in heads-up action, after the pair cut a deal to bank $61,377 each at the end of an $800 buy-in 8-Max event.

Here are those final table results:

1. Timothy Reilly – $61,377

2. Anthony Spinella – $61,3377

3. Benjamin Miner – $31,654

4. Tamas Lendvai – $22,324

5. Salvatore Dicarlo – $15,994

6. Farhad Sinaei – $12,328

7. Siarhei Charnou – $9,663

8. Stephen Foutty – $7,997

The multiple WSOP bracelet winner, Dan Heimiller finished 10th.

Comments