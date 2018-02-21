Newly acquired companies save the day for Boyd Gaming

CASINO

Property shopping has done a lot of good things for U.S. regional casino operator Boyd Gaming, especially in terms of revenue.

In regulatory filing on Wednesday, Boyd posted a record net revenue of $2.38 billion in 2017, helped by its newly acquired properties Aliante, Cannery, and Eastside Cannery.

Boyd’s net revenue figure last year was 8.4 percent higher than its 2016 net revenue, which was around $2.18 billion. Its total adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also grew by 11 percent to a record $595.6 million compared with $536.3 million the company posted in the prior year.

The casino operator also capped 2017 on a high note, with its fourth quarter net revenue rising 6.5 percent to $590.8 million from $554.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Boyd President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Smith noted that the company’s Nevada operations “continued their long-term growth trajectory,” while its regional operations “showed further improvement.”

Unlike 2016, Boyd noted that the 2017 financial result included the contributions from Aliante, which it acquired on September 27, 2016, as well as from Cannery and Eastside Cannery, which were both purchased on December 20, 2016.

The company said Aliante chalked a double-digit adjusted EBITDA for the fourth consecutive quarter, while Cannery and Eastside Cannery continued to grow at double-digit pace compared to the twin properties’ 2016 standalone results.

Like MGM, Boyd’s net revenue also got a boost from Washington’s tax reforms. The company said that it raked in $60.1 million worth of noncash benefits due to the recent federal tax legislation.

In terms of segments, Boyd said that its net revenue from Downtown Las Vegas casino operations climbed 3.9 percent to $64.4 million net revenue in the October to December 2017 period from $62 million in 2016. Its Las Vegas Locals segment, on the other hand, posted $217.6 million net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017, up 14.66 percent.

The company attributed the positive net revenue to the continued growth visitation.

Meanwhile, Boyd said the Midwest and South segments reported it strongest quarterly results due to refinements to operations, increasingly effective marketing, and healthy economic conditions.

Data showed that the Midwest and South segments chalked $308.8 million net revenues in 2017, much higher than the $307.2 million net revenue Boyd posted during the fourth quarter of 2016.

