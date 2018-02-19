Playtech welcomes former UKGC senior manager Richard Bayliss

PRESS RELEASES

New appointment to Compliance team brings vital regulatory experience

London, February 19th, 2018 – Playtech, the world’s leading Omni-channel gaming software, systems and services supplier, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Bayliss, former Senior Online Manager at the UK Gambling Commission, to its Compliance team as Regulatory Compliance Manager.

In his new role Richard will play a key part in leading the direction of Playtech’s responsible gambling initiatives.

Ian Ince, Group Head of Regulatory Affairs, Playtech, said: “Everyone at Playtech is delighted to welcome Richard. With a wealth of experience with UKGC, his insight will be a major bonus as we strive to stay at the forefront of regulatory compliance developments. I’m certain he will be an invaluable addition to the team.

“A commitment to promoting responsible gambling and fostering a safe and entertaining environment for players is central to everything we do at Playtech. Richard’s appointment and his enthusiasm for joining Playtech demonstrate the strength of that commitment, and is a key part of our ongoing investment in exceeding regulatory expectations.”

During his 11 years with the UK Gambling Commission, Richard played a central role in monitoring technological and product innovation within the gambling industry and assessing their potential impact on the British regulatory system.

Richard Bayliss, said: “After more than a decade assessing the regulatory impact of technological developments in the industry, I’m looking forward to seeing some of these developments first-hand in my new role. Playtech has long had a reputation as a major innovator in online gambling, and I’m very excited to be joining the team.”

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier and partners with many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

For further information, contact:

Playtech plc

Mor Weizer, Chief Executive Officer

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Andrew Smith, Chief Financial Officer

c/o Buchanan Communications

+44 (0)1624 645954

James Newman, Head of Investor Relations

Buchanan Communications

David Rydell

Comments