A $10m KO from partypoker; Chi Zhang wins the €50k in Germany

POKER

partypoker has announced that the first KO Series online event of 2018 will begin with a $10m guarantee, and the unfancied Chi Zhang beats a stellar field to win the €800,000 top prize in the €50,000 Super High Roller at the MILLIONS Germany Festival.

What is the point of having a parrot that doesn’t talk?

“Pieces of eight?”

Ask for your money back.

partypoker seem to have the same sentiment when it comes to pinning the guarantee on the tail of a live or online poker festival.

“Pieces of millions?”

Yes, please.

The latest partypoker event promising to fill your week with pleasure is the KO Series. The poker industry was expecting three of them in 2018, but we didn’t know they were going to be this big.

The price tag is $10m, with a third of that allotted to seven championship events.

$215 buy-in, $1m GTD, Sun 25th Feb

$1,050 buy-in, $500k GTD, Sun 4 Mar

$5,200 buy-in, $1m GTD, Sun 4 Mar

$215 buy-in, $1m GTD, Sun 4 Mar

$55 buy-in, $100k GTD, Sun 4 Mar

$2.20 buy-in, $20k GTD, Sun 4 Mar

As you can see, partypoker is putting on a show for the full flux of bankrolls.

High Roller

High

Medium

Low

Micro

You can play for as little as $1.10 or as big as $5,200.

If you’re wondering, a Progressive Knockout tournament is one where each player begins with a bounty. If you eliminate someone, you win some of the bounty with the rest added to your personal bounty.

partypoker ambassador, Patrick Leonard, admits to not liking the format when they first emerged on the scene believing they ‘took the pureness out of poker.’ The community had a different view. Today, they are one of the most in vogue MTTs in online poker rooms.

“I now love them,” said Leonard. “People play way looser, and there is a lot of action. They are fun to play, and a proper designated KO Series is the logical thing to do.”

The $10m GTD Festival runs Sun 25 Feb to Sun 4 Mar. 76 of the events are six-max, and there is a broad variety of different structures and formats for you to experience.

Chi Zhang Wins €50k MILLIONS Germany Super High Roller

The partypoker MILLIONS High Rollers ended as successfully as they began with 47 entrants doubling the €1m guarantee in the €50,000 Super High Roller.

The Winamax sponsored pro, Mustapha Kanit, held the chip lead coming into the final day. Six players were trying to play catch up.

The man known as Big Tony was the first to hit the rail, and the €25k winner, Patrik Antonius, bubbled the event finishing in seventh.

The heads-up action fell between Kanit and Chi Zhang. According to reports, Zhang prefers to play high stakes cash games online rather than messing about in these things, but he did win a Grosvenor United Kingdom Poker Tour (GUKPT) Main Event, last year, so he has the skill and patience to persevere.

Zhang faced the more experienced Kanit with a 2:1 chip lead after sending Timothy Adams to the rail in third. The Italian managed to pull the match back to an even keel at one point before Zhang pulled ahead once more. The final hand of the day was a flip with Zhang’s pocket fours outrunning the A9 of his opponent.

ITM Results

1. Chi Zhang – €800,000

2. Mustapha Kanit – €500,000

3. Timothy Adams – €362,500

4. Tobias Ziegler – €260,000

5. Felipe Ramos – €180,000

6. Dietrich Fast – €130,000

The €5,200 partypoker MILLIONS Germany Main Event continues over the weekend.

