Relax Gaming signs LeoVegas deal

New table games to kick-start casino content roll-out

Malta, 15th February 2017 – Innovative supplier Relax Gaming has signed up leading online casino operator LeoVegas for the start of a content distribution deal.

The agreement will commence with a roll-out of Relax’s new high quality table games, made available at industry-leading rates, with more exciting products to follow during 2018.

​Based on Relax’s own unique RNG engine and developed in HTML5, the Roulette features highly realistic ball movement and gameplay, whilst the Blackjack allows players to play three hands at once.

Karolina Pelc, Casino Director at LeoVegas, said: “Relax Gaming has demonstrated innovation with their table games, and we will eagerly follow their journey of game development. Mobile is the future of online casino, and core to LeoVegas, Relax have recognized this and produced content with this in mind.”

“Table games are an important part of catering to our customers’ needs, and we expect widespread appeal with the updated versions that Relax have created. Expanding on an already great partnership, we excited by the prospect of developing this further.”

Patrik Österåker, Relax Gaming’s CEO, ​said: “We’re delighted that LeoVegas has opted to take our table games and it is very satisfying to be able to supply them with a reliable, cost-effective solution.

“Our versions of these table games are not only visually impressive and intuitive to use for players, they are proven performers for operators in multiple markets around the world.”

Relax recently moved to strengthen their product distribution with the appointment of former NetEnt executive Simon Hammon as Chief Product Officer. He was joined by Andrew Crosby as Head of Account Management.

Media contacts:

Robin Hutchison, Square in the Air

E: robin@squareintheair.com

T: 00 44 203 586 8266

About Relax Gaming

Founded in 2010, Relax Gaming is an award-winning multi-vertical gaming provider with offices in Malta and Estonia. Its omni-channel open gaming platform, Silver Bullet, can distribute thousands of leading industry games, including its own proprietary titles to all operators. Relax also operates its own poker client, in partnership with Unibet, with whom it also runs a bingo network, both featuring straightforward gameplay and vibrant graphics, primed for mobile use. Relax Gaming is currently licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority , The Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the Romanian regulator.

