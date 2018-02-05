Playtech BGT Sports delivers further improvements to SSBTs

PRESS RELEASES

Fresh content and new functionality added to comprehensive offering

5th February 2018, London – Playtech BGT Sports (PBS) has announced a number of new developments and products for its market-leading self-service betting terminals ahead of next week’s ICE Totally Gaming exhibition.

The industry’s leading supplier will showcase an improved lottery service at the show, as well as new displays of its goalscorer and ‘OTC’ coupons.

The new lottery service will see greater content available via its Betradar-powered World Numbers Service and 49s products, featuring a further 50 lotteries from around the world coming under the brand.

This follows its recent exclusive launch of Lottoland Solutions lotto betting service, ensuring PBS now has the widest range of lottery products in the retail market.

The additional content will service an evolving retail demographic, with draws now being accessible on terminals every day of the week, providing operators with cross-sell opportunities to sports bettors, and more traditional lottery players.

Improvements to PBS’ sports products have also been made, with an easy-to-use goalscorer coupon now integrated onto its on-screen match day coupons. This will offer customers the chance to build cross-match accumulators easily for first, last, and anytime scorers on one coupon.

Covering all major European leagues and cups, the new interface is already demonstrating its margin-driving potential for operators.

PBS is also now providing operators with the back-office tools to design bespoke, cost-effective ‘OTC’ coupons based on region, time, sport, and market.

These mitigate the cost and need to have printed fixed-odds paper coupons which can date quickly, for independents in particular, while also allowing operators to target particular customer types based on shop location.

John Pettit, Managing Director for UK, Ireland, Asia, and Australia at Playtech BGT Sports, said: “Our development team has been busy making refinements and improvements across our product range in recent months, with the result being a market-leading SSBT, sports and lottery betting provision suitable for all retail operators.

“Our enhanced lottery product will deliver additional content and more opportunities to shop customers, while they’ll also be able to see an enhanced sports betting product with more functional goalscorer coupons, as well as bespoke digital coupons capable of better targeting customers and reducing operator costs.”

Playtech BGT Sports will demonstrate the new additions to its product range on stand S2-350 at ICE Totally Gaming 2018, London.

