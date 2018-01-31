NetEnt’s Mega Fortun slot secures SlotMillion’s first ever millionaire

PRESS RELEASES

NetEnt, leading provider of digital gaming solutions, has given one lucky player the perfect start to 2018 after securing a €2,553,604.67 jackpot while spinning the reels on the progressive jackpot slot, Mega Fortune™.

The €2.5m prize was claimed by a UK-based player, who wishes to remain anonymous, and had only signed up to SlotsMillion just a few days prior to his life-changing win.

Mega Fortune™ is a 5-reel, 25-bet line video slot with the largest online pooled jackpot, and a luxury themed game, which gives players a hint of what to expect if they hit the Mega jackpot.

NetEnt has seen its first multi-million euro jackpot of the year drop after paying out more than €75 million in 2017.

The latest jackpot dropped at 20:03 GMT on 23rd January 2018.

Henrik Fagerlund, Chief Product Officer of NetEnt, said: “What a great start to the year it’s been for the lucky winner and we’re so pleased that we’ve been able to play a part in his life-changing moment.

“Mega Fortune™ is a long-time favourite with NetEnt players, so it’s no surprise to see it claim the first winner of 2018 and we hope it continues to be a lucky year for everyone who has a spin!”

