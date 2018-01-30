Playtech integrates Featurespace’s real-time gameplay fraud detection into IMS

PRESS RELEASES

ARIC™ machine learning technology models and predicts behaviour instantly identifying ‘at risk’ activity

London: January 30th 2018 – Playtech has completed the integration of Featurespace’s machine learning fraud detection tools into its powerful Information Management System (IMS) player management platform, enabling licensees to instantly identify and reduce fraud.

Playtech signed a strategic partnership with Featurespace in 2017 with the deal forming part of the group’s strategy to further enhance its market-leading IMS platform. Playtech’s strategy also includes several other third-party agreements, such as Captain Up’s gamification engine and other “soon to be announced” partnerships.

Featurespace’s adaptive, real-time, individual change platform (ARIC) understands each player’s individual behaviour and automatically evaluates risk.

By monitoring player behaviour, the ARIC platform instantly identifies new fraudulent attacks. At the same time, ARIC reduces the number of genuine, incorrectly sanctioned customers – significantly reducing poor player experience.

This partnership further underlines Playtech’s commitment to helping customers manage risk and to providing best-of-breed gaming products to its customers.

Once a licensee has set up Featurespace as a third-party provider within IMS, the occurrence of a set of pre-configured player events, such as deposits, withdrawals, and changes to personal information, begins triggering alerts for IMS to send information to the ARIC platform.

To maximise the effectiveness of ARIC’s evaluation, licensees will be required to send historical data to Featurespace prior to its real-time investigations.

Shimon Akad, COO, Playtech, said: “Playtech is committed to promoting safe play and empowering licensees and players with advanced customer engagement and protection.

“We are developing industry-leading risk management technology and processes and Playtech’s IMS player management platform provides our licensees with the latest player protection protocols. I’m therefore delighted that our partnership and integration with Featurespace technology will enable us to further increase the quality and effectiveness of our offering.”

Martina King, CEO, Featurespace, said: “Our strategic partnership with Playtech enables us to deliver enhanced protection to their customers through our real-time, machine learning technology and will allow Playtech’s licensees to better manage risk.

“We are proud to be working together to provide our machine learning ARIC platform to protect and serve Playtech’s customers.”

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier and partners with many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

About Featurespace

Featurespace™ is the world-leader in Adaptive Behavioural Analytics and creator of the ARIC™ platform, a machine learning software system developed out of the University of Cambridge.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and Atlanta, US with additional offices in London, UK, and New York, US. Featurespace has deployed ARIC to organisations that have services or products deployed in over 180 countries. Customers include Playtech, Openbet, Paddy Power Betfair, William Hill, ComeOn, TSYS, Ally Bank, Vocalink Zapp and Worldpay.

The ARIC platform – a real-time AI software system – monitors individual behaviours and detects anomalies to identify risk and catch new fraud attacks as they happen. The increased accuracy of understanding player behaviour simultaneously reduces the number of genuine players whose purchases and transactions are incorrectly declined.

