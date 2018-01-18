Ladbrokes Coral and Kindred Group sign up with Football DataCo

PRESS RELEASES

Ladbrokes Coral and Kindred Group have both signed long term data usage licences with Football DataCo and have joined a growing list of licensed betting operators including bet365, BetFred, GVC, Paddy Power BetFair, Skybet and William Hill. The long-term agreements allow the operators to use matchday data for all Premier League, EFL and SPF L matches across their digital channels and in the case of Ladbrokes Coral in its retail operations across the UK, Ireland, Spain and Italy.

Adrian Ford, General Manager of Football DataCo, said “British football is a cornerstone of betting businesses, with Football DataCo’s high quality data a key component in driving turnover. Our agreements with Ladbrokes Coral and Kindred Group recognise DataCo’s intellectual property and the requirement to have a data usage licence”

About Football Dataco

Football Dataco was formed in 2001 by the professional football leagues in England and Scotland to protect, market and commercialise their official match related data.

Working with the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and a series of partners, Dataco oversees the collection, management and distribution of the League’s official event and performance data worldwide. Dataco also protects the copyright of still action images from the Premier League and EFL, and runs the online media accreditation tool for journalists and photographers to apply to attend their matches.

Official data is currently collected and distributed by Perform Group.

The data collected on behalf of Football DataCo was accorded a sui generis database right (under the EU Database Directive) by the UK High Court in 2012. This judgement was subsequently upheld at a UK Court of Appeal in 2013.

