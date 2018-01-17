Casino Cosmopol selects Playtech as systems partner for complete casino management solution

PRESS RELEASES

IGS awarded contract following best-in-class approach to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and data protection regulations

London: January 17th, 2017 – Swedish casino operator Casino Cosmopol has selected Intelligent Gaming Systems (IGS), a Playtech company, as its System Partner to deliver a complete casino management suite including slots, tables, poker, visitor registration, cash desk and business intelligence capabilities.

Casino Cosmopol is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AB Svenska Spel that operates four international casinos in Sweden. Together the casinos employ more than 1,300 people and enjoyed more than one million visits in 2016. As with all Svenska Spel entities, the profits from Casino Cosmopol go directly to the government treasury and are distributed to a range of good causes.

Per Jaldung, CEO of Casino Cosmopol, said IGS was awarded the contract of System Partner following a competitive tender process. “As a public-sector organisation, Casino Cosmopol applies the Public Procurement Act and our major investments are subject to a competitive procurement process. We specified detailed requirements for a system to connect our gaming, business and compliance operations, with a focus on AML and GDPR.

“Intelligent Gaming Systems was the supplier that met our requirements best and was consequently awarded the contract. Its understanding of the challenges that are presented by AML and GDPR with respect to casino operation has made us feel very confident that they are the right match for Casino Cosmopol,” he added.

Casino Cosmopol and IGS have entered into a framework agreement and the system will be implemented in several phases across 2018 and 2019.

Martin Sykes, Managing Director, IGS, said: “This success underlines our position as the leading systems supplier to the European casino industry. Casino Cosmopol is one of the world’s most responsible gaming operators and is at the leading edge of initiatives such as AML and GDPR. The project includes a number of innovative developments which will underpin our position as the world leaders in AML and responsible gaming.”

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier and partners with many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

www.playtech.com

For further information, contact:

Playtech plc

Mor Weizer, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Smith, Chief Financial Officer

c/o Buchanan Communications

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

James Newman, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)1624 645954

Buchanan Communications

David Rydell

Comments