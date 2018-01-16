Play’n GO’s games now certified in Spain and Colombia

PRESS RELEASES

16th January 2018 – Omni-channel slots specialist Play’n GO has been licensed and certified as compliant to supply its games to two more major markets, Spain and Colombia.

Rigorous certification processes recently confirmed that the two jurisdictions will allow Play’n GO titles to be used by locally licensed operators.

The Spanish igaming sector has confirmed its position as one of Europe’s largest markets of late, while the Colombian industry looks to continue its impressive growth of the last year, and Play’n GO will look to exploit these opportunities with a concerted sales push in the coming months.

The supplier is already compatible with numerous jurisdictions, including Alderney, Denmark, Italy, the United Kingdom, Malta, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Lithuania, Latvia and Romania, with other territories currently in the process of confirming Play’n GO’s games.

Sissel Weitzhandler, Group Compliance Manager of Play’n GO, said: “Play’n GO has a strong history of providing quality, certified gaming content to European and LatAm operators, and it’s these licences which make us attractive to local operators.

“These in-depth certification processes differ from country to country, so it’s testament to our compliance team that we’ve acquired these without any issues, particularly with Spain and Colombia’s regulatory environments being so different.

“Each certification program or software licence we acquire secures our position as the leading games provider to regulated markets, and the experience gained throughout the numerous processes will benefit us as we continue to grow into new territories.”

Play’n GO will showcase its new product verticals on stand N3-460 at ICE 2018, with delegates able to see how its expanded expertise and gaming provision can benefit both online and land-based casino operations.

About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier’s extensive portfolio was recently recognised by the award of the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 title. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

Comments