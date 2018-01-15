William Hill the first major UK bookmaker to take SIS’s ‘watch & bet’ Greyhound service

PRESS RELEASES

15th January, 2018 – SIS (Sports Information Services), a leading supplier of products and services to the retail and online betting markets, today announced a deal with William Hill to provide its new Greyhound Service in a Watch & Bet format.

William Hill are the first major UK operator to take SIS’s new Greyhound Service (British & Irish racing) in a Watch & Bet format for online, and have incorporated the live greyhound pictures into their free-to-view ‘Betting TV’ streaming service, and have made the greyhound pictures available to their customers since 1st January.

The SIS Greyhound Service for online complements the existing betting shop service which also includes SIS’s British & Irish greyhound racing.

Paul Witten, Product Director at SIS said: “We are very pleased to announce that William Hill have signed a multi-year deal for our new Greyhound Service, which is now available within the William Hill ‘Betting TV’ channel.

“We are delighted that William Hill is the first UK major bookmaker to take our greyhound racing live pictures in a Watch & Bet format, which will further help drive visitors to Betting TV.”

Terry Pattinson, Group Trading Director at William Hill, said: “We have a long and proud tradition of supporting Greyhound racing and could not be happier to provide a platform for fans to watch the action with live pictures.”

About SIS

SIS (Sports Information Services Ltd) is a leading supplier of products and services to the retail and online betting markets and has been at the heart of global bookmaking for more than 30 years. SIS delivers multiple channels of live racing, data and commentary from racecourses and greyhound tracks in the UK, Ireland and across the world.

In addition to trusted satellite delivery, SIS has developed its own low latency streaming platform – SIS Stream, which delivers quick, secure and high-quality pictures, data and virtual content across the globe. SIS continues to develop innovative solutions to suit bookmakers at all levels of the industry, and now provides competitive pricing for UK, Ireland and international horse racing, along with greyhound and other sports via its Trading Services offer.

For more information about SIS please visit www.sis.tv

About William Hill

Founded in 1934, William Hill is one of the most trusted brands in our marketplace, attracting millions of customers from around the world.

Employing more than 16,000 people in nine countries, we continue to transform our business, investing in new technology and innovation, and extending our vast product range to capture substantial growth and opportunities.

In addition to the UK Retail and Australia markets, our online business is headquartered in Gibraltar with its marketing and customer service functions in Israel, Bulgaria and the Philippines. We also have licensed websites in Italy and Spain, and William Hill US operates in the states of Nevada and Delaware.

Vitally, we understand the critical role we play in encouraging our customers to gamble responsibly with the best experience available.

