ComeOn launches “Snabbare.com”, a new and exciting casino on the Swedish market

PRESS RELEASES

Gaming operator ComeOn, a Cherry AB (publ) – STO: CHER-B.ST – subsidiary, announce the successful launch of a new exciting brand on the Swedish market. The brand, Snabbare.com (Eng: Faster.com), will meet the demand from Swedish players for faster withdrawals and faster casino play, without a time-consuming registration. Snabbare.com is the first brand in Sweden to offer faster casino play and withdrawals within 15 min under a Malta Gaming Authority license.

Tomas Johansson, Interim CEO of ComeOn said:

“We see an increasing demand among players to have a faster and more seamless gaming experience. We strongly believe in a future where we simplify the experience for the user and take away unnecessary waiting times and time-consuming steps. With Snabbare.com we are taking a major step in this direction and it feels great to be able to be the first operator to offer instant play, faster withdrawals combined with tax free winnings to the Swedish players. Snabbare.com will be a great addition to our already strong brand portfolio and we are already working on bringing more features and improvements to the site. So stay tuned, the future is Snabbare!”

Snabbare.com is using a pay and play service that enables a full Know Your Customer (KYC) solution on every deposit. This is a fast, easy to use and very secure solution that enables customers to play casino without having to go through the ordinary time-consuming registration process. It also opens up for faster withdrawal processing, which is very appreciated among Swedish players.

ComeOn is a leading player in the rapidly expanding online gaming market via mobile, tablet and computer, with well-known brands and strong positions, primarily in casinos and sports betting.



For further information, please contact:

Tomas Johansson, Interim CEO ComeOn, tomas.johansson@comeon.com

Anders Antonsson, IR & Communications, tel: +46 709 994 970, anders.antonsson@cherry.se

This information was submitted for publication on 20 December 2017, at 10:00 a.m. CET.



CHERRY IN BRIEF

Cherry is a Swedish innovating and fast-growing gaming company established in 1963. The business strategy is to create shareholder value by owning and developing fast growing and profitable businesses within the gaming and casino industry. Today, Cherry operates through five diversified business areas: Online Gaming, Game Develop­ment, Online Marketing, Gaming Technology, and Restaurant Casino. The objective is to grow organically in combination with strategic acquisitions of fast-growing companies. Cherry employs some 1,100 people and has about 6,900 shareholders. The company’s class B share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, Mid Cap segment. More information is available at www.cherry.se.

Comments