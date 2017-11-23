NetEnt launches Finn and the Swirly Spin slot, featuring first-of-its-kind spiral spin mechanic inspired by social gaming

PRESS RELEASES

NetEnt, the leading provider of digital gaming solutions, has unveiled its latest ground-breaking, innovation-packed slot game, Finn and the Swirly Spin™ – a mobile-first title featuring unique spiral reels and never-before-seen built-in gamification.

The first-of-its kind spin function, which takes inspiration from mobile social gaming, follows lovable leprechaun Finn and his magical key symbol.

The key makes its way from the outside corner on the swirly spin, with wins clearing the path as it moves to the middle in a bid to unlock free spins for Fin n as he travels on his fun adventures.

Once the key has reached the middle, the Irish-themed Finn and the Swirly Spin™ transports players on an exciting journey through the Emerald Isle to one of the free spin-filled new worlds; Lucky Mug, Lava Lair, Starbar and Golden Pot.

Thanks to its unique in-game gamification features, players can visit all four lucky levels by collecting a key for each, earning one every time they the reach the middle of the swirly spin, with a light-up key meter helping them track their progress.

Players are sure to enjoy their Emerald Isle adventures with Finn the mischievous leprechaun, as aptly themed symbols, including horseshoes and four-leaf clovers, rain down in perfect synchronisation with the game’s complimenting soundtrack.

Henrik Fagerlund, chief product officer at NetEnt, said: “This is a really special production from NetEnt. The game is a visual masterclass from our designers and its new features, which include the brilliant unique spiral spin function, add a fun and never-before-seen element that will leave players thrilled to have met Finn.

“NetEnt has certainly cranked up the excitement factor and Finn and the Swirly Spin™ has received the most positive feedback we have ever seen from game testing and we can’t wait for players to play themselves – we are sure they will love the game as much as we do as they travel the Emerald Isle.”

