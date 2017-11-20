NetEnt gives players chance to get closer to the action with its latest live casino game – Mobile Standard Blackjack

PRESS RELEASES

From today NetEnt, the leading provider of digital gaming solutions, offers players a more immersive mobile experience as the company introduces its latest addition to the live casino portfolio with Mobile Standard Blackjack, a mobile-first version of the table classic.

With HTML5 gameplay and unique touch point table setup, NetEnt Live Mobile Standard Blackjack immerses players into the heart of the casino environment – from the palm of their hand.

Thanks to the table’s close angle design, players are closer to the dealer and the action than ever before. Their chips are simulated on the table, while upgraded streaming facilities ensure all the action is captured in the highest visual quality.

Delivering a more tactile feel with its re-designed betting flows, players will also be able to see all bets and actions, while new features such as pre-decision and sidebets help to ensure it’s the most immersive blackjack experience to date.

Henrik Fagerlund, Chief Product Officer at NetEnt, said: “We are now extending our mobile live casino portfolio and are very excited with the results. Our mission is to develop the player’s favorite mobile live casino, together with our customers.

“Our team has designed the game based on insights from real players, their needs and demands. Players can now enjoy this game like ever before and we’re sure that with our custom-built and optimised features, Mobile Standard Blackjack will be a successful addition to our customer’s live casino offerings with unique opportunities to strengthen every customer’s exclusive brand.”

View demo of NetEnt Live Mobile Standard Blackjack

For additional information please contact:

press@netent.com

NetEnt AB (publ) is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by their cutting-edge platform. With innovation at its core, NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition. NetEnt is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (NET-B), employs 900 people and has offices in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Gothenburg, New Jersey, Krakow and Gibraltar. www.netent.com

Comments