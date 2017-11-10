Travellers International continues losing streak in Q3

CASINO

The financial bleeding of Philippine-listed casino operator Travellers International Hotel Group Inc. (TIHGI) has extended in the third quarter of the year as the deadly arson attack continues to hound Resorts World Manila.

From a PHP1.18 billion (US$24.0 million) profit in 2016, TIHGI came crashing back to earth with a loss of PHP408.9 million (US$8.0 million) in the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Gross gaming revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2017, on the other hand, amounted to PHP3.55 billion (US$69.24 million) from PHP6.2 billion (US$120.92 million) for same period of 2016. Casino revenues were 81.5 percent of total revenues.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the three months ended September 30 amounted to PHP401.3 million (US$7.83 million), a decline of 78.5 percent in year-on-year terms.

Overall gross revenues – including gaming and non-gaming – for the third quarter declined 36.6 percent year-on-year to PHP4.48 billion (US$87.37 million).

This is the third consecutive quarter that TIHGI reported a revenue slump. Gross revenues for the nine months amounted to PHP15.7 billion (US$306.2 million).

In a regulatory filing on Friday, TIHGI attributed the profit slump to the tragic June 2 incident that left 37 people, including the armed gunman, dead.

It would be recalled that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation ordered the suspension of Resorts World Manila saw its gaming operations for 27 days. The casino operator said that it planned to turn the second floor gaming, where most of the deaths were reported, into a non-gaming facility.

So far, TIHGI reported that the second floor gaming has not been restored despite reopening of the casino

The good news, according to Travellers International president and chief executive, Kingson Sian, is that the property visitation has recovered averaging 23,000 in the third quarter.

“We are happy to see guests returning to the property and are excited to introduce Phase 3 of Resorts World Manila very soon.” TIHGI President and CEO Kingson Sian said. “This development will be fully operational by the end of 2018 and will realize our vision to be among the premier world-class integrated entertainment and tourism destinations in Asia.”

