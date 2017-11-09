Betfred to deploy further Playtech BGT Sports’ SSBTs across retail estate

PRESS RELEASES

November 2017, London – Playtech BGT Sports (PBS), the leading provider of omni-channel sports betting solutions, has agreed to install additional self-service betting terminals (SSBTs) in Betfred’s UK retail estate.

PBS will supply a number its state-of-the-art widescreen terminals into Betfred’s best performing shops across the operator’s 1,700 strong estate.

The operator has already expanded on its deal with PBS this year, after it agreed to roll-out a further 500 SSBTs in June.

John Pettit, Managing Director for UK, Ireland, Asia, and Australia at Playtech BGT Sports, said: “Betfred continue to be a very important customer to us, and this latest deployment of our cutting-edge widescreen terminals is set to build on this partnership further.

“Having already extended the initial contract earlier in the year, we’re delighted that their customers are continuing to enjoy both the incremental revenue opportunities and product development features that only the Playtech BGT Sports SSBTs can deliver.”

Mark Stebbings, Managing Director of Betfred Retail, said: “We’ve experienced significant growth from non-football and in-play betting on SSBTs since launch, and this has been a great means of diversifying our retail offering and delivering incremental revenues.

“The latest instalment confirms the importance of our partnership with Playtech BGT Sports as we look to continue to improve both product and user experience across our estate.”

