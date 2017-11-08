Aussie senator uses casino project as political leverage

CASINO

Want to have a balance of power in Parliament? Then allow the construction of a casino boutique on the Great Keppel Island in Australia.

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson has dangled her party’s support for a balance of power in the Senate in exchange for a license that will see the development of a casino in the central Queensland.

ABC News reported that Sen. Hanson has demanded that one of casino licenses issued by the Queensland Government be transferred to Great Keppel Island.

It would be recalled that Queensland has already given its approval to a new casino in Cairns while it already prepared another casino license for the Gold Coast.

During her visit to the island, Hanson threw her support to the casino project saying that a casino license for the developer behind the Great Keppel it will mean a victory not only for the region but the state as a whole.

“If you’re going to bring tourists from overseas, they need to go into a resort, they need to have a bit of a gaming table, and they will play it,” Senator Hanson, according to the news report.

Sydney-based developer Tower Holdings had been eyeing to build a luxury complex on the island in a bid to attract foreign tourists from the Asia-Pacific region. Like most casino project, Tower Holdings’ plan for the Great Keppel island project was grand.

The developer plans to construct a 250-room hotel, 700 villas, 300 apartments, a golf course, a marina, an airstrip, and multiple entertainment facilities. The planned casino, on the other hand, will include 30 to 35 tables.

Unfortunately, Senator Hanson claimed that the Labor and LNP parties have blocked the project in favor of either another casino on the Gold Coast or in Cairns that both brings around 700 tables.

“It is sheer bloody-mindedness and this is why this state is going backwards — because the Government and the Opposition all these years cannot have vision, foresight,” Hanson said.

