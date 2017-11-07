Premier League sack race: Bilic leaves; Moyes favourite to replace him

SPORTS

Four Premier League managers have now bitten the dust in the first 11 games after West Ham sacked Slaven Bilic, and the bookies have installed David Moyes as the favourite to replace him.

After the West Ham board gave the thumbs up and the vultures swooped in there wasn’t much left of Slaven Bilic’s three-year reign at West Ham. But he needn’t worry. The Croatian, who guided West Ham to their best Premier League finish of seventh place in his first season in charge, will leave with £2m in compensation, and will likely land another primary position by the end of the season.

It’s par for the course in the Premier League.

The board sacks someone for negligence, and then when the next vacancy opens up, someone hires them. It’s as frustrating as trying to explain to your 13-month old child that they shouldn’t tear the wings off butterflies.

“Caterpillar.”

No, love, it’s a dead butterfly.

And if you think my tight blue jeans are cutting off my circulation then consider that David Moyes is the 1/33 favourite to replace him. A manager that won nothing at Everton, Man Utd fired him within a few months, and he took Sunderland down all the while blaming everyone but himself before resigning.

Haven’t Premier League clubs heard of a succession plan?

Bilic got the boot after six defeats, and three draws in their first 11 games saw them sink into the bottom three after a 4-1 caning at home to Liverpool. The sale of Dmitri Payet was a hammer blow to Bilic. The Frenchman turned out to be a one-man-band, and when he left the only noise came from mediocre players tapping the wooden block and the triangle.

And the new signings have been bobbins.

I’m not sure if Joe Hart played all 11 Premier League games, but the Hammers conceded 23 goals, more than any other side. Javier Hernandez has only scored a couple of goals, and Marko Arnautovic has been invisible since his club record arrival from Stoke.

And Bilic has paid the price.

Don’t be too sorry for him; he’ll be back.

West Ham Manager Odds

David Moyes 1/33

Ronald Koeman 9/1

Alan Pardew 16/1

Premier League Sack Race Update

Bilic’s departure means four Premier League managers have lost their heads in the first 11 games. The first to leave was Frank de Boer, followed by Craig Shakespeare, Ronald Koeman, and now the Croat.

At the start of the season, I predicted eight managers would lose their positions, and it’s with some glee that I get to report that we are on our way. I also correctly predicted De Boer and Bilic would leave but missed the Shakespeare and Koeman’s departures.

Here is a reminder of my hit list:

1. Slaven Bilic

2. Frank de Boer

3. Paul Clement

4. Chris Hughton

5. David Wagner

6. Arsene Wenger

7. Eddie Howe

8. Rafael Benitez

Odds For Next PL Manager to Leave

Sean Dyche 2/1

Paul Clement 4/1

Tony Pulis 5/1

Mark Hughes 8/1

Antonio Conte 10/1

Comments