Macau, Philippines lift Melco Resorts Q3 earnings

Nasdaq-listed casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment pulled a third quarter surprise as its revenues for the period beat analysts’ expectations.

The company announced in a disclosure to the US bourse that the firm’s net revenue for the 92-day period ending on September 30, 2017 is up 19 percent to an estimated US$1.38 billion, thanks to the vibrant gaming segments in Macau and the Philippines.

Analysts’ revenue consensus for Melco was at 11.6 percent to $1.29 billion.

“A strong contribution from all gaming segments, aided by a sustained recovery in Macau and ongoing strength in the fast growing Philippines gaming market, continues to drive our Company’s overall profitability which enabled us to deliver our all-time record Adjusted property EBITDA of US$400.2 million in the third quarter of 2017,” Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco, said in a statement.

The company noted that Melco saw a positive year-on-year growth in Macau for the fifteenth consecutive month as mainland Chinese tourists belonging to the middle and upper class flock to the former Portuguese enclave.

Melco also attributed the growth to the improvement of accessibility and mobility around Macau and its continued focus on the construction of non-gaming amenities that will help lure tourists to their facility.

Revenue gains in Macau were led by City of Dreams and Studio City resorts.

Net revenue at City of Dreams was US$715.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared to US$621.2 million in the previous period. Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was at US$246.4 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared with the US$170.4 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the third quarter of 2017 was US$81.4 million, compared with US$75.6 million in the third quarter of 2016.

On the other hand, Studio City posted a net revenue of US$384.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, higher than US$229.5 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Melco also noted that gaming revenue growth remains strong in the fast- growing Philippines market.

City of Dreams Manila took in a net revenue of US$148.2 million during the July to September 2017 period, compared to US$131.0 million in the third quarter of 2016.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, City of Dreams Manila's net revenue was at US$148.2 million compared to US$131.0 million in the third quarter of 2016. Its adjusted EBITDA was at US$57.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to US$45.0 million in the comparable period of 2016.

City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$57.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to US$45.0 million in the comparable period of 2016. The year-on-year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of increased casino revenues.

