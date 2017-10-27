Playtech acquires BetBuddy

PRESS RELEASES

London: October 27th 2017 – Playtech has acquired BetBuddy, the Responsible Gambling analytics solution provider, for an undisclosed fee.

Playtech’s strategy is to acquire complementary technology which extends its software and services offering to the gambling industry’s leading operators. The integration of BetBuddy’s behavioural identification and modification software into Playtech’s powerful IMS player management system will enable Playtech to continue to lead the industry in the delivery of Responsible Gambling products and services.

The integration will deliver an industry leading Responsible Gambling player management platform and will give Playtech’s licensees the opportunity to offer their players a safer environment in which to enjoy Playtech’s omni-channel products, features and functionality. The acquisition will ensure the Playtech platform will be well placed to navigate the continually evolving global regulatory challenges around Responsible Gambling in online and retail markets.

Over the past five years BetBuddy, in collaboration with the clinical, responsible gambling, and machine learning scientific communities, has developed a proven track record in implementing Responsible Gambling solutions in regulated markets through its patent-pending behavioural identification and modification solution.

Playtech trialled Bet Buddy’s analytics software earlier this year, using its algorithms to detect at risk behaviours. The addition of the BetBuddy team and methodologies to Playtech’s data driven approach will allow Playtech to take the next step in evolving its gambling content to ensure it is developed and deployed in a sustainable manner.

Ian Ince, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Compliance, Playtech, said: “BetBuddy is the leading company in this field and has a team that has focused exclusively on developing an industry-leading Responsible Gambling solution. The strength of the product and the knowledge and experience that the team brings is unparalleled, and we are delighted to have completed this acquisition and to welcome them to the Playtech family.

“Responsible Gambling is a cornerstone in all Playtech’s offerings. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to producing solutions and games that will enable Playtech and its customers to be the most responsive and responsible businesses in the industry.”

Simo Dragicevic, CEO, BetBuddy, said: “We are thrilled to have agreed terms with Playtech, the leading B2B supplier in the gambling industry. We look forward to working with the Playtech Compliance, Business Intelligence, and Game Development teams, in partnership with Playtech’s customers and wider industry stakeholders, to continue to help to raise standards in Responsible Gambling.”

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier with more than 140 licensees globally, including many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

