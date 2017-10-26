Premium Leisure Corp. notches 57.4% net income in Q3

CASINO

Through its subsidiary Pacific Online Systems Corporation (POSC), PLC netted a Php1.68 billion revenue from equipment lease rentals, commission, and distribution as of September 30, 2016.

For the nine months, PLC reported that its net income leapfrog by 94 percent to Php1.53 billion (US$29.51 million) in 2017 from Php787.1 million (US$15.18 million) in the prior period.

Its total revenue in January to September 30, 2017 period is up 54 percent to PHP3.84 billion (US$74.1 million) compared to the same period last year.

PLC said the total revenue has included an estimated PHP2.16 billion (US$41.68 billion) from the firm’s share of gaming revenues at City of Dreams Manila, up nearly 95 percent from a year earlier.

City of Dreams Manila, which is managed by Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corp, is a partnership between casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd and Premium Leisure. The Company has an operating with MCE Leisure Philippines Corporation (MELCO) that entitles the Company to a share in gaming revenues in CODM.

PLC’s total assets, on the other hand, amounted to Php17.94 billion as of September 30, 2017, higher by Php1.03 billion, or 6% versus total assets as at December 31, 2016.

