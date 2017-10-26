CASINO

Premium Leisure Corp. notches 57.4% net income in Q3

BY Leonard Postrado ON October 26, 2017

Through its subsidiary Pacific Online Systems Corporation (POSC), PLC netted a Php1.68 billion revenue from equipment lease rentals, commission, and distribution as of September 30, 2016.

Premium Leisure Corp. notches 57.4% net income in Q3For the nine months, PLC reported that its net income leapfrog by 94 percent to Php1.53 billion (US$29.51 million) in 2017 from Php787.1 million (US$15.18 million) in the prior period.

Its total revenue in January to September 30, 2017 period is up 54 percent to PHP3.84 billion (US$74.1 million) compared to the same period last year.

PLC said the total revenue has included an estimated PHP2.16 billion (US$41.68 billion) from the firm’s share of gaming revenues at City of Dreams Manila, up nearly 95 percent from a year earlier.

City of Dreams Manila, which is managed by Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corp, is a partnership between casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd and Premium Leisure.  The Company has an operating with MCE Leisure Philippines Corporation (MELCO) that entitles the Company to a share in gaming revenues in CODM.

PLC’s total assets, on the other hand, amounted to Php17.94 billion as of September 30, 2017, higher by Php1.03 billion, or 6% versus total assets as at December 31, 2016.

Total revenue for the nine months to September 30 reached, up from the prior-year period, Premium Leisure said.

