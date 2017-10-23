NetEnt demonstrates its premium trademark with the release of Planet of the Apes video slot game

PRESS RELEASES

NetEnt unveils its latest blockbuster game, Planet of the Apes, in association with 20th Century Fox Consumer Products.

Planet of the Apes is a hugely popular film series spanning over generations for the last 50 years and NetEnt is thrilled to incorporate the recent films, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, into its latest blockbuster video slot release.

The action-packed Planet of the Apes game features both Rise and Dawn play areas, with 5-reels, 3-rows and 20-lines; thus allowing players to experience both films within the game while immersing themselves in the ape world.

Throughout the game, players can earn Rise and Dawn Free Spins, Scatter symbols, Wild substitutions and a Stacked Wild feature. With its Dual feature, the game combines elements from the two movies with the excitement of slot game play to deliver a truly unique Planet of the Apes experience.

Simon Hammon, Chief Product Officer of NetEnt, said: “Planet of the Apes is one of the most popular film franchises ever created and we are confident players around the globe will find our latest title just as immersive and exciting as the films.

“The value for an operator with this 50-year series of films is the loyal audience that spans over generations — meaning it has the potential to attract a broad range of players.”

“The quality of this latest edition adds a new dimension to casino gaming and further strengthens our award-winning portfolio.”

“The game studio has worked on the title for months and the industry’s top experts have been involved in its creation. We can’t wait to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience as players discover Planet of the Apes.”

For additional information please contact:

Simon Hammon, Chief Product Officer, NetEnt, Phone +356 21 311 621

simon.hammon@netent.com

Anna Romboli, Chief Communication Officer, NetEnt, Phone +46 8 578 54 500

anna.romboli@netent.com

NetEnt AB (publ) is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world's most successful online casino operators. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by their cutting-edge platform. With innovation at its core, NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition. NetEnt is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (NET-B), employs 900 people and has offices in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Gothenburg, New Jersey, Krakow and Gibraltar. www.netent.com

