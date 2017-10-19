Largest ever Omni-channel jackpot won!

PRESS RELEASES

London: October 19th 2017 – A European Casino.com player has won gaming’s largest ever Omni-channel jackpot on Playtech’s Age of the Gods Live Roulette.

The ecstatic factory worker won a whopping £599,380.45 on Playtech’s Age of the Gods Live Roulette that has paid out more than £1 million in jackpot prizes since launching just two weeks ago.

The father of three children was at home relaxing and playing Roulette on his mobile after a night shift and hit the big time by unlocking the Ultimate Power Jackpot. This is the highest tier in the four-tier mystery jackpot that links both the Live Roulette product and all Playtech’s Age of the Gods slot games providing players with the opportunity to win even bigger and more often than ever before.

The player, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said: “I was crying when I saw the big jackpot amount hit my account and I was in total shock. I have three children and this jackpot will change my life. I’m so happy!”

Watch the incredible winning moment the Ultimate Power Jackpot was won live!

In an industry-first, aligning with Playtech’s market-leading progressive jackpot network, the Live game shares jackpot liquidity with Playtech’s Age of the Gods Casino suite of slot games while also offering players the ultimate desktop and mobile Roulette experience.

Due to this Playtech ONE innovation players have the chance to not only win on the table if they hit the right number, combination of numbers or colour, but also to simultaneously win huge cash sums across a four-tier mystery jackpot with every spin of the wheel.

The Live product is the first of many Playtech ONE experience games that will feature jackpot functionality, and one in a whole suite of Playtech products that uses the Age of the Gods brand, including RNG Roulette, and retail and online slot games.

With every spin, a small percentage a player’s stake goes towards a four-tier progressive Age of the Gods Mystery Jackpot meaning that there is a jackpot level for every and any type of player. This allows you to win both on the green baize and receive potentially huge sums by unlocking the multiple jackpots on offer.

The ability to share casino liquidity via a Live Casino product also gives operators innovative ways to market the Age of the Gods brand including driving traffic into the Age of the Gods games and rewarding players in real-time using both Free Spins in casino and the Live Casino free spins equivalent of Golden Coins.

The new game is just one of a host of new experiences, dedicated environments and products to be launched within Playtech’s new studio in Riga, Latvia that opened at the beginning of 2017.

Shimon Akad, COO, Playtech, said: “We continue to drive innovation and our new Age of the Gods Live roulette product is testament to that with the product becoming an instant success.

“We’re thrilled to see such a big win and we will undoubtedly see even more in the days, weeks, and months to come due to the unique and industry-leading Omni-channel Playtech ONE progressive jackpot network we have across both Live and Casino,” he added.

Shelly Suter-Hadad, COO and Managing Director, Mansion, said: “Here at Casino.com we love making dreams come true – so seeing one our players hit such a huge jackpot is incredible! We strive to constantly be innovative and take a conscious decision to deliver a mobile-first approach, so we are delighted to see a record-breaking win on mobile. We hope to see many more of our players enjoy the same great experience in our casino.”

