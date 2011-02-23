PRESS RELEASES

Plus-Five Gaming adds MyAffiliates to its platform

BY Press Releases ON February 23, 2011

TAGs: AliQuantum Gaming, MyAffiliates, plus five gaming

Plus Five GamingPlus-Five Gaming announced today that it has added MyAffiliates to its iGaming whitelabel platform. This means that any white-label on the Plus-Five Gaming Network will be able to choose an additional service to go alongside the award winning content that is already part of the AliQuantum Platform.

Two of Plus-Five’s existing white-label brands – Spin32 Casino & BlushBomb – are already in the process of moving their affiliate programs into the MyAffiliates integration. The addition of a market leading affiliates solutions provider will further enhance the flexibility and capability of Plus-Five Gaming.

Having launched with Casino & mobile games back in Jan 2010, Plus-Five Gaming enters 2011 with Bingo, Poker, Sports Betting & Live Dealer games from some of the biggest names in online gaming – Aberrant Software, AliQuantum Gaming, Cozy Games, Stream2Play & IGT – all available to its white-label partners through one seamless system with a single wallet & registration.

In the course of the last year, Plus-Five Gaming, has completed deals throughout Europe and has launched nearly 10 white-label sites with a similar amount in the pipeline to go live in early 2011.

Mark Jones, Marketing & Business Development Director of Plus-Five Gaming, commented, “This is a great step forwards for Plus-Five Gaming. We already have our own affiliate functionality but many brands that are looking to move from their existing suppliers to the Plus-Five Network want to work with affiliate functionality that they are already familiar with. As MyAffiliates has such a great reach & exposure in the affiliate market this is a great addition to our platform.”

Steven Harris of MyAffiliates, commented, “It is a pleasure to be able to partner with Mark and the team at Plus-Five Gaming and offer MyAffiliates as an added service to their white-labels. The Plus-Five platform is innovative, flexible and provides a one stop shop for operators who want a complete gaming service. We can also see they have a very strong client service focus like us and believe this is a very good fit for both companies.”

About Plus-Five Gaming:

http://www.plus-five.com

• Plus-Five Gaming is a Maltese licensed & UK based ‘White-Label’ gaming company based on the AliQuantum Gaming Platform, offering clients a complete end-to-end gaming solution including payment processing, customer services, marketing facilities and full LGA Licensing.

• Plus-Five offers those looking to enter the online market a cost-effective end-to-end ‘white-label’ service.

• Plus-Five offers Bingo, Casino, Poker, Sports Betting, Skill Games, Live Dealer and Mobile Phone (both J2ME & Smartphone) games from various providers through one seamless platform, operating from a single wallet.

• Plus-Five works with some of the leading providers of online & mobile content including Aberrant Software, AliQuantum Gaming, Cellectivity, Cozy Games, Stream2Play & IGT.

• Plus-Five Gaming Ltd is registered in Malta (European Union) & owns a class 1 license from the Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LGA) in Malta and is duly approved to offer casino games certificated by the LGA.

• Plus-Five Gaming, powered by the AliQuantum Gaming Platform (LGA Class 4),
launched at the International Gaming Expo (IGE) 2010.

About MyAffilaites:

http://www.myaffiliates.com/

• MyAffiliates provides iGaming operators with the software platform to power their own in-house affiliate programs. Hosted on the clients’ choice of hardware, MyAffiliates combines all of the operators’ brands and gaming platforms into one unified affiliate program.

• MyAffiliates offers real-time reporting and statistics, with an easy to navigate customized interface supplying all reporting, banner management, payment and support ticketing needs.

Comments

views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CalvinAyre.com

Comment

Related Posts