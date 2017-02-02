Super Bowl LI prop bets: Exotic wagers include Trump, Bundchen

SPORTS

President Donald Trump has already made several controversial moves since he took over the office of the highest-ranking public official in the United States on January 20. While many of his cabinet selections have come under fire along with other key policy changes, his pick to win Super Bowl 51 will not be a shocker, according to oddsmakers.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

The New England Patriots are heavy -1000 favorites (bet $1,000 to win $100) to be Trump’s choice while the Atlanta Falcons are +550 underdogs (bet $100 to win $550).

Anybody following football and politics should not be surprised by this at all considering the personal relationships of New England quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft with Trump. Both Brady and Kraft were supporters of Trump leading up to the election, and each of them has faced questions from the media about that since then.

In addition to that Super Bowl prop, there are a few others involving the U.S. president. For example, you can bet on how many times Trump will tweet during the big game, with the over/under total set at 1.5. How many times will Trump be said on TV during the live broadcast of Super Bowl 51? Under 1.5 times is a small -140 favorite with the over worth EVEN money.

And if Brady wins his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, will he thank Trump first? If so, bettors could cash a very nice ticket at +3300. For the record, the MVP is favored to thank his team/teammates first at a much smaller payout (+150).

Speaking of Brady, his wife Gisele Bundchen is expected to attend Super Bowl 51 along with his parents. How many times will Bundchen be shown on TV during the broadcast? Over 1.5 times is a +150 underdog, with under that number the -200 favorite.

You can also wager on how many times the owners will be shown on TV, with Kraft’s total listed at 2.5, and the under a small favorite at -130. Atlanta owner Arthur Blank’s O/U is slightly smaller at two, with the under an even bigger favorite at -140.

