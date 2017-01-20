Golden Nugget Las Vegas launch Miomni-powered sports bet app

CASINO

The Golden Nugget Las Vegas casino has launched a mobile sports betting app powered by Miomni Gaming technology.

Thursday witnessed the launch of the Golden Nugget Sports Wagering App, which carries all the same bet options available at the property’s physical Race and Sports Book. Customers must sign up and make a cash deposit in person at the sportsbook but can then use the app to wager anywhere within Nevada’s borders.

The Nugget is the only independently operated sportsbook in Downtown Vegas, and the property’s sports director Tony Miller said the new app will distinguish itself from the pack thanks to “independent lines and odds, and many, many events and props that other books just do not have.”

Miomni has helped launch mobile sports betting products for numerous Nevada gaming licensees, including the Atlantic Casino, Boyd Gaming, South Point, Station Casinos, the Westgate, Wynn Resorts and Treasure Island.

PACKERS FAN ROBS SPORTSBOOK

The great part about mobile sports betting is that there’s no cashiers to rob. At least, that’s what the rattled staffer at the Wendover Nugget Casino is probably saying after a gun-toting man made off with an undisclosed sum of money following a brazen robbery early Monday morning.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the robber, who they say was wearing a wig, a fake beard and a Green Bay Packers ball cap when he committed the crime. Wendover straddles the Nevada/Utah border, and the thief reportedly fled over the state line following his heist.

Sports bettors looking for omens for this weekend’s NFC Championship might consider the fact that the Wendover Nugget bandit was wearing a Packers cap as a sign that gunslinger Aaron Rogers and Co. are looking to rob the four-point favorite Falcons of their shot at Super Bowl LI glory. But if the bandit is apprehended before the game, does that mean the Packers are in for a similarly sucky Sunday?

