Tampa, Colorado and Vegas top Stanley Cup odds

We’re nearly halfway through this Covid-19 shortened 2021 NHL season, and the playoff picture is starting to shape up. We’ve got odds for a potential Stanley Cup Matchup thanks to Bodog, and due to the wild shortened season we’re witnessing, they’re a little bit everywhere.
With just over a month since the season started, the condensed but pandemic riddled season has seen some teams play as many as 20 of their scheduled 56 matches, whereas others have had games postponed and played as little as 13. That’s still enough for the pundits to have favorites, and for sportsbooks to have started creating these lines.
At the top of the odds, we have a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and either the Colorado Avalanche or Las Vegas Golden Knights. Tampa looks like a favorite thanks to their Goal Differential of +20, although they aren’t even top of the Discover Central division at this point, trailing both the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.
Meanwhile, Colorado and Vegas are both competing to win the Honda West division, but 2019 champions St. Louis also up there in the standings, but with an even goal differential.
Also prominent in the potential matchups are the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens and league leading Toronto Maple Leafs. Although Toronto has a better record than Tampa Bay, they’ve played four more games and have a worse goal differential, and perhaps an easier schedule thanks to being in the Scotia North division with the league’s worst team, the Ottawa Senators.
Due to the pandemic, the playoffs will look a little different this year. Each division will have its own 4 team playoffs, with a final four then facing off based on their season standings. That could mean a classic Toronto or Montreal vs. Boston final for the first time since the 1970s.
Unfortunately, that means you can’t bet on a repeat of last year’s bubble finals between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning. But if you think Dallas can make it back to the final, there’s some great long odds to bet on; they are +4500 to play either Vegas or Colorado.
If you’re asking me though, if Florida ever creeps into the odds, bet on them. They currently lead the Discover Central division, beat Tampa twice this season in three tries, but Bodog didn’t see fit to list them for any potential matchups.
2021 Stanley Cup Exact Matchup
Colorado Vs Tampa Bay+1800
Vegas Vs Tampa Bay+1800
Colorado Vs Toronto+2000
Vegas Vs Toronto+2000
Colorado Vs Boston+2200
Vegas Vs Boston+2200
Tampa Bay Vs Toronto+2200
Tampa Bay Vs Boston+2200
Colorado Vs Montreal+2500
Vegas Vs Montreal+2500
Tampa Bay Vs Montreal+2500
Toronto Vs Boston+2500
Montreal Vs Boston+3300
Colorado Vs Carolina+3500
Colorado Vs Philadelphia+3500
Vegas Vs Carolina+3500
Vegas Vs Philadelphia+3500
St. Louis Vs Tampa Bay+3500
Tampa Bay Vs Philadelphia+3500
Colorado Vs Dallas+4500
Vegas Vs Dallas+4500
St. Louis Vs Toronto+4500
St. Louis Vs Boston+4500
Carolina Vs Toronto+4500
Carolina Vs Boston+4500
Toronto Vs Philadelphia+4500
Colorado Vs Washington+5000
Colorado Vs Pittsburgh+5000
Vegas Vs Washington+5000
Vegas Vs Pittsburgh+5000
Tampa Bay Vs Washington+5000
St. Louis Vs Montreal+5500
Tampa Bay Vs Pittsburgh+5500
Carolina Vs Montreal+5500
Dallas Vs Toronto+5500
Dallas Vs Boston+5500
Montreal Vs Philadelphia+5500
Colorado Vs Edmonton+6000
Vegas Vs Edmonton+6000
Toronto Vs Washington+6000
Toronto Vs Pittsburgh+6000
Colorado Vs Calgary+6500
Vegas Vs Calgary+6500
Tampa Bay Vs Edmonton+6500
Dallas Vs Montreal+6500
Tampa Bay Vs Calgary+7000
Montreal Vs Washington+7000
Montreal Vs Pittsburgh+7500
St. Louis Vs Carolina+8000
St. Louis Vs Philadelphia+8000
Carolina Vs Philadelphia+8000
Edmonton Vs Boston+8000
Calgary Vs Boston+8500
St. Louis Vs Dallas+9500
Dallas Vs Philadelphia+9500
St. Louis Vs Washington+10000
St. Louis Vs Pittsburgh+10000
Carolina Vs Washington+10000
Carolina Vs Pittsburgh+10000
St. Louis Vs Edmonton+12500
St. Louis Vs Calgary+12500
Carolina Vs Edmonton+12500
Carolina Vs Calgary+12500
Dallas Vs Washington+12500
Dallas Vs Pittsburgh+12500
Edmonton Vs Philadelphia+12500
Calgary Vs Philadelphia+12500
Dallas Vs Edmonton+15000
Dallas Vs Calgary+17500
Edmonton Vs Washington+17500
Edmonton Vs Pittsburgh+17500
Calgary Vs Washington+17500
Calgary Vs Pittsburgh+17500