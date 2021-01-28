Chattha, Schulze and Shak all reach WPT Montreal Main Event Final Table

After 888 entries provided a seven-figure prizepool, the WPT Montreal Main Event has reached the final table and there are some outstanding players still in the hunt for the massive $447,859 top prize.

With the player who busts in ninth place only guaranteed a return of $37,024, the competition is going to be extremely fierce at the start. It’s Dan Shak who leads the way, bagging up just under 30 million chips, and with the big blind at 350,000, Shak will be armed with 85 big blinds.

Shak may have the lead, but he’ll be closely pursued by some of the best in the game. Germany have four players in the final nine, and Andrei Kriazhev (28.6 million) will be the player with most hope of putting those chips to the best use in the final, although Lebanese player Rayan Chamas (29.1 million) has even more with which to attack.

Two British players follow the top three in the chipcounts, with Jack Hardcastle in 4th place heading into the action wit 25.4 million and Chaz Chattha, who has previously enjoyed a lot of success in World Poker Tour event, 5th with 19.4 million chips.

Chattha, known as more of a cash game player in recent years, has a fantastic tournament pedigree and will be looking at the possibility of closing out yet another final table he has battled towards with huge skill, grinding a shorter stack than average for much of Day 2 and 3 combined. Could he be peaking at the right time?

Felix Schulze, who has led this event at multiple times, is in 6th place on 18.5 million and will be hoping that he can return to the top to claim victory.

With the final day sure to provide plenty of surprises, it’s going to be a fabulous end to a WPT Montreal Main Event that has already given us so many memorable moments.

Here are the final nine players in full and how they line up.

WPT Montreal Main Event Final Table Chipcounts: