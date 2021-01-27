Updating of Ukrainian Gaming Week format! UGW Expert Conference will be held in February, and large-scale Ukrainian Gaming Week gambling exhibition to take place in March

After analyzing the requests of the gambling community and taking into account the interests of all market players, Smile-Expo decided to change the format of Ukrainian Gaming Week 2021 – instead of one specialized event, company will separately organize an expert conference and an exhibition of solutions for the gambling industry.

UGW conference: program, features and top speakers

Date: February 24, 2021

Location: Premier Palace Hotel, Kyiv

UGW conference is a unique platform for the exchange of knowledge about the launch, development and formation of the Ukrainian gambling market. Informative presentations, panel discussion and productive networking will welcome guests of the event. The speakers will be representatives of state authorities, members of specialized associations, Ukrainian and foreign specialists of various profiles.

Event will feature:

• Ivan Rudyi – Chairman of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries.

• Taras Tarasenko – People’s Deputy of Ukraine of the 9th session, a member of the Servant of the People faction.

• Marian Zablotskyi – Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, representative of the Servant of the People faction.

• Ilya Machavariani – Senior Partner at 4H consulting agency.

• Anton Kuchukhidze – Head of the Gambling Association of Ukraine.

Experts will analyze the main provisions of the law on the regulation of gambling activities in Ukraine, talk about the requirements for advertising gambling establishments and discuss the prospects for the development of the industry. In addition, experts will present an anti-crisis strategy for bookmakers, explain how to form a positive image of the gambling business among population and address other crucial topics.

A complete list of speakers and topics of their presentations can be found on the official website.

Ukrainian Gaming Week 2021 exhibition: dates and program

In the context of COVID-19 pandemic, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, quarantine restrictions are introduced in different parts of the world: Great Britain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, etc. In some countries, stricter requirements for crossing the state border are established.

Ukrainian Gaming Week 2021 exhibition will become the largest industry event after the legalization of the gambling business, which will unite the leaders of the global gambling market. However, due to quarantine restrictions, foreign participants and guests may experience difficulties making international travel. Thus, they might not have the opportunity to come to Ukraine on the dates previously announced for the exhibition, which will make it impossible to hold the event on the planned scale.

Taking into account the current circumstances, the organizer of Ukrainian Gaming Week –Smile-Expo international company decided to reschedule the specialized event to the spring of 2021.

New dates of the exhibition: March 23-24.

Venue: KyivExpoPlaza.

The decision of rescheduling the event and choosing a new location will enable even more participants and guests to join the show.

Activities for exhibition attendees

Ukrainian Gaming Week 2021 program includes a two-day exhibition, an open lecture zone, UGW Awards ceremony and a party.

Event will feature cutting-edge products and services for the gambling industry. Ukrainian and international companies will become the exhibitors, featuring hardware manufacturers, software developers, payment aggregators, affiliate programs, etc.

At the open lecture hall, gambling experts will discuss crucial issues for the industry, analyze practical cases and present new products.

On the first day of the event – March 23, UGW Awards will award the representatives of the gambling industry who have achieved the greatest success. The winners will be awarded at a private party.

