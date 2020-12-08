Steelers take a shocking hit in one of the two NFL games yesterday

This has been probably one of the oddest, clumsiest NFL seasons in recent memory. Week 13 hasn’t been the exception, with the New England Patriots taking a 45-0 win against the LA Chargers and the Cleveland Browns taking out the Tennessee Titans 41-35 in a game that was predicted to be a “blowout” for Tennessee. Yesterday’s Monday Night Football (MNF) action didn’t break the odd streak and the results have some football fans – and definitely some gamblers – still shaking their heads.

The Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers met yesterday in a game that most expected to go to the Bills. The 49ers, who had a superb year last year, have been hobbled due to major injuries that started as the season was getting underway, and they haven’t been able to recover since. The only out the Niners had last night was the knowledge that the Bills had lost seven straight MNF games. That, coupled with the fact that San Fran got a boost by defeating the LA Rams a week earlier, gave the team a little extra motivation. But, it wasn’t enough.

The Bills stayed in control for most of the game, as wide receiver Cole Beasley ran for 130 yards, the most in a single game in his career. 113 of those came in the first half and it was almost like everyone on the Bills offense was in sync. Quarterback Josh Allen completed 32 of 40 passes to rack up 375 yards, adding four touchdowns in the mix to secure the win. By the time the fourth quarter came around, the Bills were in complete domination of the game on the way to a 34-17 victory. With that, they maintain control of the AFC East, one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins. They have the chance to show off once again next week when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Speaking of the Steelers, there will forever be questions about what happened last night. Did they screw up plays or screw up plays on purpose, did they think they should give the Washington Football Team (WFT) a break, did they not care – the list goes on. No matter the reason, the Steelers are no longer undefeated this year after dropping the ball against Washington. No matter the reason, the WFT will forever be able to brag about the time they kept the Steelers from having a perfect, 17-0 season.

Pittsburgh was doing well as the game got underway, cruising to its latest win as they moved up 14-0 before the half. However, the second half saw a different Steelers team and it all went downhill from there. The WFT mounted a resurgence that led to the score being tied at 17 with just five minutes to go. Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger had a little difficulty advancing and found himself in a precarious fourth-and-one when he was asked to do something he is usually great at doing – securing the first down.

His attempt, a pass to rookie running back Anthony McFarland, failed and the WFT was given the opportunity they had hoped for. They didn’t squander the opportunity, either, moving the chains down the field to set up Dustin Hopkins for a 45-yard field goal – the same distance the Steelers decided against on their ill-fated fourth-and-one. Although Roethlisberger was given another opportunity to redeem himself, he couldn’t do it and the WFT intercepted the ball and put the proverbial final nail in the coffin with another field goal. Pittsburgh lost 23-17 in a game that keeps the WFT in the running for the NFC East and gives Washington a stat to remember. It is the first time in the history of the NFL that a team with the worst record beats a team that is 11-0 or better.