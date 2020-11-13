Gaming Industry News Weekly Recap – Week of November 9

The Americas

Guests were evacuated at the Circus City Hotel and Casino as three people were sent to hospital as a result of a shooting at the property; The latest figures from the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) have revealed a surprising downturn in October, despite the industry showing signs of recovery; Figures released by the Maryland Lottery & Gaming body show the industry is on the rebound, as October figures show Ohio casinos recorded record revenue; Tribal casinos continue experience further construction delays due to the pandemic. The San Manuel Casino expansion in Highland is now not expected to open until 2022; With the 2020 US Presidential election now behind us, attention has already turned to 2024. Vice-President elect Kamala Harris is the early market favourite for the 2024 race that also includes Mike Pence and sitting President Donald Trump.

Europe

London’s Park Lane Casino is being sued by a VIP customer, who is claiming that Park Lane Casino reneged on a promise to pay him a ‘commission’ during a multi-day gambling session; The Swedish Sports Federation have extended their partnership with Svenska Spel until the end of 2022, the new deal is set to automatically be renewed, continuing a decade long partnership; English Football League (EFL) side Brentford FC sign a partnership with South African betting operator Hollywoodbets to become the team’s official betting partner; Swedish online casino operators are set to face further restrictions, as the government mulls extending limits on casino deposits; Czech lottery giant Sazka Group is poised for a major expansion after receiving €500m from a US equity firm.

Asia

Japanese Integrated Resorts (IR) openings continue to experience delays, as Wakayama Prefecture has postponed their IR offering to Spring 2026; Crown Casino Melbourne is set to reopen in a limited capacity as pandemic restrictions are eased, meanwhile Crown faces further scrutiny from the New South Wales government over the allegations raised in a recent government inquiry; Indian authorities have raided the home of former Congressional Leader arresting more than 60 people; Tabcorp Holdings experienced a major technical outage during the Melbourne Cup Carnival, with the glitch set to cost the company approximately AU$10m in lost earnings; Paradise City Casino is under investigation by South Korean tax authorities in a government crackdown on foreign owned companies in South Korea.