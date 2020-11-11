2020 Masters betting preview at Betrivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com

The 2020 Masters for bettors at BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com will truly be “a tradition unlike any other,” with North America’s most prestigious golf event taking place outside the month of April for the first time in the tournament’s 83-year history. Will Bryson DeChambeau wrap up the best season of his career with a Green Jacket? Can Tiger Woods become the first golfer to win back-to-back Masters since … Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002?

Bryson DeChambeau (+700 to win), who won his first major in September at The U.S. Open, enters this weekend as the odds-on favorite, and is backed by the largest percentage of outright winning handle (12.83%) and outright winning bets (8.26%) of any golfer in the field. Dustin Johnson (+800) and Justin Thomas (+1200) are right behind DeChambeau in terms of outright winning handle with 8.6% and 7.89% respectively.

Brooks Koepka (+1600) is another contender with some big money backing him, including a $13,000 wager on Koepka to win (+1600) from a Pennsylvania BetRivers.com bettor that has a potential payout of $221,000. Only four golfers are backed by a larger percentage of outright winning handle than Koepka, the 2019 Masters runner-up.

The man that bested Koepka to win the Green Jacket last year was Tiger Woods (+4000), who is searching for his sixth Masters title. Whether Woods will (-278) or won’t (+200) make the cut is the most popular non-winner bet of the entire event, with 9% of the total handle. But bettors are split, with 58% of bets backing Woods to miss the cut, while 53% of the handle backing Woods to make the cut. Woods has missed the cut at Augusta National just once, as an amateur, in 1996.

2020 Masters Odds To Win

Bryson DeChambeau: +700

Dustin Johnson: +800

Jon Rahm: +1000

Rory McIlroy: +1200

Justin Thomas: +1200

Xander Schauffele: +1400

Brooks Koepka: +1600

Tyrrell Hatton: +2200

Patrick Cantlay: +2500

Hideki Matsuyama: +2500

Jason Day: +2500

Tony Finau:

Patrick Reed: +2800

Bubba Watson: +3000

Collin Morikawa: +3300

Webb Simpson: +3300

Tiger Woods: +4000

Other Notable Odds: Tommy Fleetwood (+5000), Rickie Fowler (+6600), Jordan Spieth (+6600), Jason Kokrak (+7000), Sungjae Im (+8000), Phil Mickelson (+10000), Gary Woodland (+15000)

