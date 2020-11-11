2020 Masters betting preview at Betrivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com

The 2020 Masters for bettors at BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com will truly be “a tradition unlike any other,” with North America’s most prestigious golf event taking place outside the month of April for the first time in the tournament’s 83-year history. Will Bryson DeChambeau wrap up the best season of his career with a Green Jacket? Can Tiger Woods become the first golfer to win back-to-back Masters since … Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002?
Bryson DeChambeau (+700 to win), who won his first major in September at The U.S. Open, enters this weekend as the odds-on favorite, and is backed by the largest percentage of outright winning handle (12.83%) and outright winning bets (8.26%) of any golfer in the field. Dustin Johnson (+800) and Justin Thomas (+1200) are right behind DeChambeau in terms of outright winning handle with 8.6% and 7.89% respectively.
Brooks Koepka (+1600) is another contender with some big money backing him, including a $13,000 wager on Koepka to win (+1600) from a Pennsylvania BetRivers.com bettor that has a potential payout of $221,000. Only four golfers are backed by a larger percentage of outright winning handle than Koepka, the 2019 Masters runner-up.
The man that bested Koepka to win the Green Jacket last year was Tiger Woods (+4000), who is searching for his sixth Masters title. Whether Woods will (-278) or won’t (+200) make the cut is the most popular non-winner bet of the entire event, with 9% of the total handle. But bettors are split, with 58% of bets backing Woods to miss the cut, while 53% of the handle backing Woods to make the cut. Woods has missed the cut at Augusta National just once, as an amateur, in 1996.
2020 Masters Odds To Win
Bryson DeChambeau: +700
Dustin Johnson: +800
Jon Rahm: +1000
Rory McIlroy: +1200
Justin Thomas: +1200
Xander Schauffele: +1400
Brooks Koepka: +1600
Tyrrell Hatton: +2200
Patrick Cantlay: +2500
Hideki Matsuyama: +2500
Jason Day: +2500
Tony Finau:
Patrick Reed: +2800
Bubba Watson: +3000
Collin Morikawa: +3300
Webb Simpson: +3300
Tiger Woods: +4000
Other Notable Odds: Tommy Fleetwood (+5000), Rickie Fowler (+6600), Jordan Spieth (+6600), Jason Kokrak (+7000), Sungjae Im (+8000), Phil Mickelson (+10000), Gary Woodland (+15000)
