IPL 2020 Final Preview & Match Tips

The Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions, the Mumbai Indians, are set to face the Delhi Capitals to decide the 2020 title. The Capitals head into the clash as underdogs against the form side of the IPL competition.

The Capitals were able to scrape into the final thanks to the heroics of Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, in a thrilling win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi will be making their first appearance in the final for the first time in 13 years. Stoinis was the man of the match, claiming three wickets, including the crucial wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Earlier the Australian had helped the Capitals off to a flying start, Stoinis combined with Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan as the pair put on 86 for the first wicket before Stoinis was dismissed for 38.

Delhi will be confident of causing a major upset with Australian coach Ricky Ponting spearheading his side’s push for their maiden title. Ponting is widely considered to be one of the leading cricket minds of the competition. His input will give Delhi a tactical edge heading into the final against Mumbai.

Defending champions, the Mumbai Indians will be sweating on the fitness of New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult. Boult has been in outstanding form the Mumbai side, combining with Indian star Jasprit Bumrah. The pair have claimed 49-wickets between them, to lead the IPL competition.

Mumbai will be playing their sixth final in seven years. The Indians won the title in 2013, 2015,2017 and 2019. Mumbai have only lost out in the final once, losing to the Chennai Super Kings in the 2010 final.

2020 IPL Final Preview

Mumbai Indians – 7/10

Delhi Capitals – 13/10

Tip – Mumbai Indians

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.com