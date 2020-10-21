Complitech-hits-10,000-technical-compliance-requirements-with-Greece-listing

October 22, 2020 – Complitech, the gaming industry’s only product and technical compliance database, has hit a major landmark with the listing of its 10,000th requirement, after adding Greece to its selection of jurisdictions.

The addition means Complitech users can now download, sort, analyse and compare more than 10,000 technical compliance requirements from 27 regulated online gaming jurisdictions within seconds.

These requirements are translated into English and kept up to date by a team of compliance experts, with new markets added as they open. As well as Greece, full technical compliance requirements from Germany and the Netherlands will soon be available to Complitech users.

The database has quickly become a must-have tool for suppliers looking to expand their global footprint within regulated markets. On average, Complitech users are able to enter new jurisdictions 60 percent faster than competitors.

Francesco Bianchi, Director of Compliance Operations at Maxima Compliance, said: “It has been a little over six months since we launched Complitech, so it is a fantastic achievement to have already hit such a landmark.

“A huge amount of work has been put in by the team to ensure that compliance managers and product owners no longer need to spend weeks researching and translating these requirements themselves.

“Complitech not only streamlines and optimises the process of entering new regulated markets, but its powerful gap analysis tools mean it can be used to identify new strategic opportunities for your business.”

To book a free demo of Complitech, please visit: https://www.complitech.com/book-a-demo/