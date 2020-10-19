william-hill-subsidiary-mr-green-given-green-light-for-spain-ops

Even as Spain considers toughening its gambling stance, the market is still attractive to operators. There is already a long list of players in the country, and the field just got a little more crowded. The iGaming segment has proven to be of particular interest, especially because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, and William Hill is ready to give gambling enthusiasts some more entertainment options. The Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ, for its Spanish acronym), has given the gaming operator’s Mr Green subsidiary a license to set up shop in the country.

William Hill may have its roots in sports gambling, but it has been smart enough to diversify over the years. It is now a multi-branded company that offers a conglomerate of offerings, and the introduction of Mr Green will allow the operator to have a significant presence in Spain through which it can offer an increasing array of gaming options. The license approval brings forward William Hill’s Spanish footprint, which it has been leaving since it brought its sportsbook to the country a decade ago.

Patrick Jonker is the managing director for William Hill International, as well as CEO of Mr Green. In response to the new license in Spain, he said in a statement, “This is an important milestone within our strategy. With the launch of Mr Green in Spain, we look forward to expanding our offer by expanding our already strong presence within Sports Betting, with one of the strongest Casino brands in the industry. With the combination of two industry leading brands, we look forward to delivering the best player experience within Sports and Gaming.”

William Hill decided to purchase Mr Green last year from the MRG Group. It paid about €270 million ($316.7 million) for the acquisition, and it has proven to be a solid investment. It was a huge step toward having global operations and gave William Hill the ability to brag about having a truly international online casino brand that has continued to help it solidify its marketability and revenue streams. This is just one of the many reasons it is considering a $3.7-billion offer to be acquired by Caesars Entertainment.

Mr Green hasn’t always enjoyed a positive response from the gambling community, especially from regulators. Sweden slapped it with a fine of $204,000 over consumer issues last year, and then lost a dispute when it tried to argue against the fine. The U.K. proved to be a lot tougher when it hit the company with a $3.8-million fine earlier this year for not being more responsible with its anti-money laundering policies. When Germany announced earlier this year that it was making sweeping changes to its online gaming regulations, Mr Green decided to bow out of the market instead of to make adjustments in order to comply.