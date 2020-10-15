FanDuel drives New Jersey to record sports betting handle in September

New Jersey’s online gambling market failed to set a new revenue record in September but did set a new record for sports wagering handle as NFL bettors woke from their seasonal hibernation.

Figures released Thursday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the state’s licensed online casino/poker operators generated combined revenue of $87.63m in September, more than twice the $41.1m reported in the same month last year but a smidgen below August 2020’s $87.77m.

As always, the online casino vertical carried the load with just under $85.1m, up 115.4% year-on-year, while online poker gained a respectable 55.8% to $2.55m. For the year-to-date, overall online revenue is up 102.2% to a hefty $685.6m, with casino rising 102.7% to $654.7m and poker up 92% to $30.9m.

The Golden Nugget’s online casino total – which includes contributions from Betfair, PlaySugarHouse and BetAmerica – topped $26m in September, down $1.65m from August. The Borgata family of sites – including BetMGM, PartyPoker and PalaCasino – ranked second with a new record high of $20.3m, including $781k from poker.

Resorts Digital Gaming, which includes DraftKings, FoxBet and MoheganSunCasino, was a close third with $20m, of which $767k came via poker. Caesars Interactive Entertainment won the poker crown with $1m but its overall total of $8.3m relegated it to fourth place. Hard Rock Atlantic City (and its Bet365 and Unibet partners) rounded out the top-five with $6.2m.

Turning to sports betting, handle hit a record $748.6m in September, around $80m better than August, with digital betting accounting for $678.7m of September’s total. Betting revenue came in just under $45.1m, 14% better than in August and 19% higher than September 2019.

The Meadowlands/FanDuel/PointsBet combo absolutely owned September’s betting revenue chart, claiming $28.2m (62.5%) of the market total. Runner-up Resorts/DraftKings/BetStars came in just under $4.8m – less than half August’s total – while the Borgata/BetMGM tandem ranked third with just over $4m (down only $500k from August).

For the year-to-date, New Jersey’s betting handle is up around 10% from the first nine months of 2019 while revenue rose 17% to $223.1m.

Counting the nearly $190.6m generated by Atlantic City casinos’ slots and table games, the state’s overall gaming win hit $323.3m in September, a 6.5% rise over the same month last year, although the year-to-date down is off nearly one-quarter to $1.94b.