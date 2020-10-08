ICYMI – CoinGeek Live iGaming panel replay

On October 5, a panel moderated by Nick Hill, Director of Premier Consulting, took a long hard look at the current status of blockchain technology in the iGaming space at CoinGeek Live.

Bitcoin SV can not only improve the online experience as a faster and cheaper payment option, but the massively scaling block sizes of BSV allow for operators to save on costs by using the blockchain as their immutable data ledger. But what will it take to get regulators on board?

In case you missed it, watch the whole presentation below, or read our recap of the panel here: