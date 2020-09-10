VSiN, DraftKings launch in-game betting show

The Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN) has teamed up with DraftKings for a new sports gambling show that will continue the merger between live sports and wagers. Prime Time Action, Powered by DraftKings (PTA) is now on MSG Networks and offers in-game betting during live events, making it one of the first of its kind as the sporting world takes on an entirely different aspect compared to previous years. Just in time for the start of the NFL season, PTA will help sports gamblers make better, quicker decisions on where to place their wagers as the action is happening, and is a precursor to an entirely different sports environment going forward.

PTA airs exclusively on MSG+, as well as on its MSG GO on-demand mobile platform, during the week from 7 PM to 10 PM Eastern Time, according to a press release issued by VSiN yesterday. It’s the second time this month that the sports-centered broadcaster has launched a show this month, following the introduction of the Rush Hour sports broadcast in Illinois a couple of weeks ago. PTA includes content from DraftKings, the exclusive sponsor and data provider for the show, that will allow it to provide live odds and up-to-the-minute betting lines during games.

Brian Musburger, cofounder and CEO of VSiN, states, “We’re thrilled to partner with industry innovators like MSG Networks and DraftKings to deliver one-of-a-kind sports betting programming to the largest media market in the country. The fact that the television home of sports in New York is dedicating programming to sports betting is a testament to the momentum this industry, and specifically in-game betting, is experiencing across the country as well as MSG Networks’ position at the forefront of a media revolution.”

The show is hosted by Gill Alexander, a sports gambling analyst and long-time TV and radio personality. He is joined by several of his veteran accomplices, all of whom have extensive experience in the sports gambling market. Especially during the upcoming NFL season, the ability to offer live data is going to be particularly important, as teams have not been able to gear up for regular-season contests due to the presence of the coronavirus. This is going to lead to a certain degree of confusion, and possibly more injuries, on the field, which will cause teams to change their plans on the fly.

This is the second sports gambling-related TV show to be introduced this week, with both coming as almost 20 states now have legal sports gambling industries. ESPN’s Daily Wager just relaunched after COVID-19 forced it to take a break, and also combines sports with sports gambling news, lines and analysis. More than just a niche addition to sports coverage, the inclusion of sports gambling-related topics is now going to be the new norm and will see an even larger presence going forward.