evolution-gaming-chosen-by-pointsbet-as-online-casino-developer

The iGaming playground is constantly undergoing changes, an indication of the massive importance the segment has in the commercial world. Deals are always being struck, new partnerships are always being forged and, where common sense prevails, regulations are being introduced to allow the sector to evolve in a responsible manner. One of the companies in the industry that has been extremely active this year is PointsBet, which just recently scored two significant wins with approvals in New Jersey and Indiana. On the heels of that news, the Australia-based gaming operator is bringing in Evolution Gaming to provide its table games once it’s ready to launch its Live Casino platform in the U.S.

Evolution announced in a press release (pdf) yesterday that it had been chosen by PointsBet to offer its live casino services to the operator. There is already one Live Casino studio operated by Evolution in the U.S., located in Atlantic City, and the company is working on putting up two more, one in Michigan and the other in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania facility is expected to be ready before the end of this year and the Michigan venue should be launched sometime in 2021. Another Live Casino studio operating in the Republic of Georgia in Europe had to be shut down temporarily this past March, but was able to start to reopen just a couple of weeks later.

Seth Young, chief innovation officer at PointsBet, said of the new partnership with Evolution, “We are thrilled to partner with Evolution Gaming to launch Live Casino technology in U.S. jurisdictions, where we plan to offer our proprietary online casino platform. The addition of Evolution Live Casino extends the appeal of PointsBet’s premium product in the rapidly growing U.S. market.”

PointsBet expects to be able to launch its live casino and iGaming options in New Jersey sometime next year, provided there aren’t any more major global catastrophes that might cause the world to stop spinning. Having only stepped foot in the U.S. with its sports gambling operations a little more than a year and a half ago, the company has made a lot of progress since then. As with New Jersey and Indiana, it is also set up in Iowa as a mobile sports gambling provider and operates a retail sportsbook in Iowa. Next up, PointsBet is looking to expand into Colorado, Illinois and Michigan, three of the hottest states currently seen for expansion.

Evolution’s chief commercial officer, Sebastian Johannisson, says of the new arrangement, “Evolution’s Live Casino portfolio offers PointsBet a rich mix of world-leading online Live Casino games including classic table games, online Poker variants that are big favourites with U.S. players, and our new generation of award-winning, record-breaking game show games. In addition, PointsBet will have the option of exclusively branded dedicated tables and environments, should they require these.”