15 Bigs: David Paredes

David Paredes has the enviable record of winning the same World Poker Tour Main Event that he finished as runner-up in the year before, having finally taken down the WPT Borgata Open back in 2015.

While on this enforced hiatus from live poker, we chatted to David and fired off our quickfire 15 Bigs at him to find out what makes him tick. Will he double-up or can we bust him? Let’s find out.

If you were to be shot at dawn, what would be your last meal/drink?

Chicken Parmesan.

You’re on a long-haul flight and can only choose one TV Show or Movie to watch on repeat, which is your pick?

The Wire.

Stranded on a desert island, you have one book for company until you are rescued. What is it?

Different Seasons by Stephen King.

Amazing choice! What’s the song you could listen to on repeat forever?

Tupac Shakur – Unconditional Love.

What’s your favourite place to play poker and why?

Encore in Las Vegas.

Where’s your favourite non-poker holiday destination?

Vieques, it’s an island off Puerto Rico.

You can play poker every day for a year or play no poker for a whole 12 months – which do you choose?

Play every day!

Who is the person you don’t have around anymore that you miss the most?

Mi Abuelita [That’s David’s grandma if you don’t speak Spanish).

Which person would you most like to meet but never have?

Martin Scorsese.

We can see you as a Godfather-type. When’s the last time life put you on tilt?

Last time life put me on tilt? Every day!

You can’t play it yourself…so which family member do you trust with your $10k WSOP Main Event entry?

My sister Amanda.

What’s your best poker skill?

Good logical reasoning.

And your biggest leak?

Self-pity!

If you became the world’s first global president, what would be your first unbreakable rule?

Tacos every Tuesday.

You have just ten seconds to call anyone in the world on the phone… but what do you say?

“I love you.”

We’re going to go right ahead, and guess David would be calling his wife… we’re sure she’ll love him right back with those government mandated Tuesday Tacos. We were feeling pretty confident of busting David, but he’s gone big on the last few questions and kept himself a stack. Smart man.

With the World Poker Tour Online Championship heading into the weekend with Day 1b of the $5m guaranteed Main Event, you can read about who led after Day 1a right here.

Let’s face it, once it’s live and back at Borgata, it’s likely to be David Paredes!

