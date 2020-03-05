Nagasaki university to offer IR management course

CASINO

Despite a few bumps along the way, Japan’s government still has big plans to offer expanded gambling options in the country, and the countdown to an official launch slowly progresses. Nagasaki is on the short list of regions that could, eventually, host an integrated resort (IR). In anticipation of the introduction of the industry, Nagasaki International University is mulling over the idea of offering an IR Management Course to help prepare those interested in a career in gaming management to get a head start.

According to local media outlet Nagasaki Shimbun, the course would be integrated into the school’s Faculty of Human Sociology of its International Tourism Department. It could also lead to the creation of a brand-new department at the school, and comes as a result of the Nagasaki prefecture’s interest to have the university, as well as others in the area, introduce an education curriculum specifically for the gaming industry.

Currently, Japan doesn’t have any higher education facilities that offer courseware specifically for gaming-related jobs. Hospitality courses exist, which can lead to management positions in casinos, but having an IR course will help ensure that Japan’s casino-resort market finds the best local talent to lead the activity.

The classes are expected to begin as soon as this April. If the IR department itself is created, it would come most likely in 2022, which is still ahead of the launch of the first three IRs in the country. That launch is expected to occur sometime in 2025 or 2026, depending on how quickly Japan can complete the final parameters of the operational framework.

As one of the top contenders for an IR, Nagasaki is prepared to break open the wallet to ensure a resort of epic proportions is built. This past Tuesday, the local government got together to discuss the plans, and has now revealed that it is willing to spend anywhere from $3.26 billion to $4.288 billion to support the cause. This past December, the local assembly had agreed to spend as much as $5.12 billion. Both December’s figures and those from this week are much higher than the $1.86 million the government suggested injecting in April of last year.

Further investigation into the economic benefits of an IR is most likely at the heart of the budget changes. The prefecture continues to see an increase in foreign tourism, and is on course to welcome as many as one million inbound tourists this year. However, including a casino complex into the mix, according to Nagasaki’s studies, would cause the number to skyrocket to as many as 9.3 million a year.

