Nevada casinos’ mobile betting seriously lags New Jersey rivals

Nevada’s casinos started 2020 off with a billion-dollar month, while finally revealing how big a role mobile apps play in the state’s sports betting action.

Figures released Friday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board show statewide casino gaming revenue of $1.04b in January, a 5.5% gain on the same month last year but a modest decline from December 2019’s $1.06b.

The gains came largely due to a strong rebound in baccarat revenue, which had fallen more than one-quarter in December. January’s baccarat revenue hit $112.2m, up 17% year-on-year and over 47% higher than December, which helped push January’s overall ‘table, counter and card games’ segment up 12.1% to $365.7m.

Blackjack also had a solid month, rising 6.8% to $96.4m, while roulette was up 17.6% to $34.6m. Craps crapped out in January, falling 2.8% to $33.7m while the state’s poker rooms shot up 20.1% to $11.6m. Slots revenue enjoyed a modest 2.2% rise to $675.5m.

The state’s sportsbooks reported revenue shooting up 36% to $20.15m on handle of $502.5m, up 1% year-on-year. For the record, that means New Jersey’s sportsbooks won the month, as the Garden State’s January handle was up 40% year-on-year to $540.1m, while revenue set a state record with $53.5m.

For the first time, Nevada’s monthly reports are breaking out mobile betting stats as a separate item. Mobile handle totaled just under $246m in January, around 49% of the total, while mobile revenue hit $11.2m, just over 55% of total revenue.

Compare those figures to New Jersey, where digital channels accounted for 87.2% of January’s betting handle. The discrepancy likely hinges on the fact that Nevada requires bettors to sign up for mobile accounts in person at a retail sportsbook, whereas New Jersey lets bettors register completely digitally.

At any rate, basketball betting ruled Nevada’s January revenue with $12.5m, more than twice January 2019’s total. Football revenue was down more than one-quarter year-on-year to $5.8m, while ‘other’ sports were up 9.3% to $2.3m and parlay cards brought in a modest $277k after posting a net loss of $15k in January 2019.

Nevada’s January report also broke out hockey as a separate line item, reflecting local interest in the Vegas Golden Knights franchise. Hockey betting revenue totaled $1.15m on handle of around $24m. Go, Knights, go.

