Wind Creek names Kathy McCracken as new boss for Bethlehem casino

CASINO

After nearly three years as the head of the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, executive vice-president and general manager Brian Carr stepped down on February 24. Executive vice-president of marketing and operations Kathy McCracken is the casino’s new top executive. Wind Creek’s press release announcing the change provided no additional details as to why Carr opted to leave.

Both Carr and McCracken have impressive resumes within this industry. Carr had filled numerous executive finance roles while McCracken has an extensive background in operations, marketing, and systems.

McCracken was first hired at Bethlehem back in 2007 when she became the vice-president of casino marketing. She was instrumental in helping to successfully open the casino, leading to her promotion in 2016 to senior vice-president of marketing. She became the executive vice-president of marketing and operations in 2017.

Adding to her impressive resume is the fact that McCracken becomes the first woman to hold the top job at the casino. It is one of the largest employers in the area, with 2,350 staff working at the facility.

Wind Creek President and CEO James Dorris described his enthusiasm in promoting such an impressive person to lead the casino. “Kathy brings upbeat and collaborative leadership to the property. Her ability to help the employees continue through the ongoing expansion efforts will be invaluable. We are very pleased that she is willing to lead the team to establish Wind Creek Bethlehem as the premier gaming and entertainment destination in the Northeast.”

Wind Creek reiterated its commitment to the redevelopment of the resort-casino, including the building of an indoor waterpark and entertainment complex. “With the strong leadership of McCracken in the top spot, the property is now poised to take that monumental step forward,” it was explained in the news release.

Originally known as the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, the operation was sold to the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ Wind Creek Hospitality in 2019 for $1.3 billion.

